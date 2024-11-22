Schließen

Pseudo-starvation driven energy expenditure negatively affects ovarian follicle development

  • In the present investigation, we examined whether a change in whole body energy fluxes could affect ovarian follicular development, employing mice ectopically expressing uncoupling protein 1 in skeletal muscle (UCP1-TG). Female UCP1-TG and wild-type (WT) mice were dissected at the age of 12 weeks. Energy intake and expenditure, activity, body weight and length, and body composition were measured. Plasma insulin, glucose, leptin, plasma fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) and plasma insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF1) levels were analyzed and ovarian follicle and corpus luteum numbers were counted. IGF1 signaling was analyzed by immunohistochemical staining for the activation of insulin receptor substrate 1/2 (IRS1/2) and AKT. UCP1-TG female mice had increased energy expenditure, reduced body size, maintained adiposity, and decreased IGF1 concentrations compared to their WT littermates, while preantral and antral follicle numbers were reduced by 40% and 60%, respectively. Corpora lutea were absent in 40% of the ovaries of UCP1-TG mice.In the present investigation, we examined whether a change in whole body energy fluxes could affect ovarian follicular development, employing mice ectopically expressing uncoupling protein 1 in skeletal muscle (UCP1-TG). Female UCP1-TG and wild-type (WT) mice were dissected at the age of 12 weeks. Energy intake and expenditure, activity, body weight and length, and body composition were measured. Plasma insulin, glucose, leptin, plasma fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) and plasma insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF1) levels were analyzed and ovarian follicle and corpus luteum numbers were counted. IGF1 signaling was analyzed by immunohistochemical staining for the activation of insulin receptor substrate 1/2 (IRS1/2) and AKT. UCP1-TG female mice had increased energy expenditure, reduced body size, maintained adiposity, and decreased IGF1 concentrations compared to their WT littermates, while preantral and antral follicle numbers were reduced by 40% and 60%, respectively. Corpora lutea were absent in 40% of the ovaries of UCP1-TG mice. Phospho-IRS1, phospho-AKT -Ser473 and -Thr308 immunostaining was present in the granulosa cells of antral follicles in WT ovaries, but faint to absent in the antral follicles of UCP1-TG mice. In conclusion, the reduction in circulating IGF1 levels due to the ectopic expression of UCP1 is associated with reduced immunostaining of the IRS1-PI3/AKT pathway, which may negatively affect ovarian follicle development and ovulation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Li MengORCiD, Verena Coleman Mac Gregor of InneregnyGND, Yu Zhao, Mario Ost, Anja Voigt, Annelies Bunschoten, Jaap KeijerORCiD, Katja TeerdsORCiD, Susanne KlausORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms22073557
ISSN:1422-0067
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33808081
Title of parent work (English):International journal of molecular sciences
Publisher:Molecular Diversity Preservation International
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/30
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/22
Tag:AKT; IGF1; IRS1; UCP1; energy metabolism; ovarian follicular development
Volume:22
Issue:7
Article number:3557
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC)National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) [31902157]; Guangdong Provincial Education Department Talent Project [2017KQNCX013]; China Scholarship Council (CSC)China Scholarship Council [2011685003]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.