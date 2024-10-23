Tetrahedrally coordinated sp(3)-hybridized carbon in Sr2CO4 orthocarbonate at ambient conditions
- We have synthesized the orthocarbonate Sr2CO4, in which carbon is tetrahedrally coordinated by four oxygen atoms, at moderately high pressures [20(1) GPa] and high temperatures (approximate to 3500 K) in a diamond anvil cell by reacting a SrCO3 single crystal with SrO powder. We show by synchrotron powder X-ray diffraction, Raman spectroscopy, and density functional thoery calculations that this phase, and hence sp(3)-hybridized carbon in a CO44- group, can be recovered at ambient conditions. The C-O bond distances are all of similar lengths [approximate to 1.41(1) angstrom], and the O-C-O angles deviate from the ideal tetrahedral angle by a few degrees only.
|Dominik SpahrORCiD, Jannes BinckORCiDGND, Lkhamsuren BayarjargalORCiDGND, Rita Luchitskaia, Wolfgang MorgenrothORCiDGND, Davide Comboni, Victor MilmanORCiD, Björn WinklerORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.inorgchem.1c00159
|0020-1669
|1520-510X
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33813824
|Inorganic chemistry
|American Chemical Society
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2021/04/04
|2021
|2024/10/23
|60
|8
|4
|5419
|5422
|DFG German Research Foundation (DFG)European Commission [Wi1232, Ba4020]; DFGResearch Unit FOR2125/CarboPaT; BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05K19IP2]; BIOVIA Science Ambassador program
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert