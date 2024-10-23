Schließen

Tetrahedrally coordinated sp(3)-hybridized carbon in Sr2CO4 orthocarbonate at ambient conditions

  • We have synthesized the orthocarbonate Sr2CO4, in which carbon is tetrahedrally coordinated by four oxygen atoms, at moderately high pressures [20(1) GPa] and high temperatures (approximate to 3500 K) in a diamond anvil cell by reacting a SrCO3 single crystal with SrO powder. We show by synchrotron powder X-ray diffraction, Raman spectroscopy, and density functional thoery calculations that this phase, and hence sp(3)-hybridized carbon in a CO44- group, can be recovered at ambient conditions. The C-O bond distances are all of similar lengths [approximate to 1.41(1) angstrom], and the O-C-O angles deviate from the ideal tetrahedral angle by a few degrees only.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dominik SpahrORCiD, Jannes BinckORCiDGND, Lkhamsuren BayarjargalORCiDGND, Rita Luchitskaia, Wolfgang MorgenrothORCiDGND, Davide Comboni, Victor MilmanORCiD, Björn WinklerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.inorgchem.1c00159
ISSN:0020-1669
ISSN:1520-510X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33813824
Title of parent work (English):Inorganic chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/04
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/23
Volume:60
Issue:8
Number of pages:4
First page:5419
Last Page:5422
Funding institution:DFG German Research Foundation (DFG)European Commission [Wi1232, Ba4020]; DFGResearch Unit FOR2125/CarboPaT; BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [05K19IP2]; BIOVIA Science Ambassador program
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.