Multi-omics approach reveals the contribution of KLU to leaf longevity and drought tolerance

  • KLU, encoded by a cytochrome P450 CYP78A family gene, generates an important-albeit unknown-mobile signal that is distinct from the classical phytohormones. Multiple lines of evidence suggest that KLU/KLU-dependent signaling functions in several vital developmental programs, including leaf initiation, leaf/floral organ growth, and megasporocyte cell fate. However, the interactions between KLU/KLU-dependent signaling and the other classical phytohormones, as well as how KLU influences plant physiological responses, remain poorly understood. Here, we applied in-depth, multi-omics analysis to monitor transcriptome and metabolome dynamics in klu-mutant and KLU-overexpressing Arabidopsis plants. By integrating transcriptome sequencing data and primary metabolite profiling alongside phytohormone measurements, our results showed that cytokinin signaling, with its well-established function in delaying leaf senescence, was activated in KLU-overexpressing plants. Consistently, KLU-overexpressing plants exhibited significantly delayed leafKLU, encoded by a cytochrome P450 CYP78A family gene, generates an important-albeit unknown-mobile signal that is distinct from the classical phytohormones. Multiple lines of evidence suggest that KLU/KLU-dependent signaling functions in several vital developmental programs, including leaf initiation, leaf/floral organ growth, and megasporocyte cell fate. However, the interactions between KLU/KLU-dependent signaling and the other classical phytohormones, as well as how KLU influences plant physiological responses, remain poorly understood. Here, we applied in-depth, multi-omics analysis to monitor transcriptome and metabolome dynamics in klu-mutant and KLU-overexpressing Arabidopsis plants. By integrating transcriptome sequencing data and primary metabolite profiling alongside phytohormone measurements, our results showed that cytokinin signaling, with its well-established function in delaying leaf senescence, was activated in KLU-overexpressing plants. Consistently, KLU-overexpressing plants exhibited significantly delayed leaf senescence and increased leaf longevity, whereas the klu-mutant plants showed early leaf senescence. In addition, proline biosynthesis and catabolism were enhanced following KLU overexpression owing to increased expression of genes associated with proline metabolism. Furthermore, KLU-overexpressing plants showed enhanced drought-stress tolerance and reduced water loss. Collectively, our work illustrates a role for KLU in positively regulating leaf longevity and drought tolerance by synergistically activating cytokinin signaling and promoting proline metabolism. These data promote KLU as a potential ideal genetic target to improve plant fitness.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Liang Jiang, Takuya YoshidaORCiD, Sofia StiegertORCiDGND, Yue Jing, Saleh AlseekhORCiD, Michael LenhardORCiDGND, Francisco Pérez-AlfoceaORCiD, Alisdair FernieORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/plphys/kiaa034
ISSN:1532-2548
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33721894
Title of parent work (English):Plant physiology / publ. monthly by the American Society of Plant Biologists
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/11/22
Volume:185
Issue:2
Number of pages:17
First page:352
Last Page:368
Funding institution:Humboldt Postdoctoral Research Fellowship; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

