Multi-omics approach reveals the contribution of KLU to leaf longevity and drought tolerance

KLU, encoded by a cytochrome P450 CYP78A family gene, generates an important-albeit unknown-mobile signal that is distinct from the classical phytohormones. Multiple lines of evidence suggest that KLU/KLU-dependent signaling functions in several vital developmental programs, including leaf initiation, leaf/floral organ growth, and megasporocyte cell fate. However, the interactions between KLU/KLU-dependent signaling and the other classical phytohormones, as well as how KLU influences plant physiological responses, remain poorly understood. Here, we applied in-depth, multi-omics analysis to monitor transcriptome and metabolome dynamics in klu-mutant and KLU-overexpressing Arabidopsis plants. By integrating transcriptome sequencing data and primary metabolite profiling alongside phytohormone measurements, our results showed that cytokinin signaling, with its well-established function in delaying leaf senescence, was activated in KLU-overexpressing plants. Consistently, KLU-overexpressing plants exhibited significantly delayed leaf

KLU, encoded by a cytochrome P450 CYP78A family gene, generates an important-albeit unknown-mobile signal that is distinct from the classical phytohormones. Multiple lines of evidence suggest that KLU/KLU-dependent signaling functions in several vital developmental programs, including leaf initiation, leaf/floral organ growth, and megasporocyte cell fate. However, the interactions between KLU/KLU-dependent signaling and the other classical phytohormones, as well as how KLU influences plant physiological responses, remain poorly understood. Here, we applied in-depth, multi-omics analysis to monitor transcriptome and metabolome dynamics in klu-mutant and KLU-overexpressing Arabidopsis plants. By integrating transcriptome sequencing data and primary metabolite profiling alongside phytohormone measurements, our results showed that cytokinin signaling, with its well-established function in delaying leaf senescence, was activated in KLU-overexpressing plants. Consistently, KLU-overexpressing plants exhibited significantly delayed leaf senescence and increased leaf longevity, whereas the klu-mutant plants showed early leaf senescence. In addition, proline biosynthesis and catabolism were enhanced following KLU overexpression owing to increased expression of genes associated with proline metabolism. Furthermore, KLU-overexpressing plants showed enhanced drought-stress tolerance and reduced water loss. Collectively, our work illustrates a role for KLU in positively regulating leaf longevity and drought tolerance by synergistically activating cytokinin signaling and promoting proline metabolism. These data promote KLU as a potential ideal genetic target to improve plant fitness.

…