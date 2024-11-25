Schließen

Biomimetic asymmetric bacterial membranes incorporating lipopolysaccharides

  • Gram-negative bacteria are equipped with a cell wall that contains a complex matrix of lipids, proteins, and glycans, which form a rigid layer protecting bacteria from the environment. Major components of this outer membrane are the high-molecular weight and amphiphilic lipopolysaccharides (LPSs). They form the extracellular part of a heterobilayer with phospholipids. Understanding LPS properties within the outer membrane is therefore important to develop new antimicrobial strategies. Model systems, such as giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs), provide a suitable platform for exploring membrane properties and interactions. However, LPS molecules contain large polysaccharide parts that confer high water solubility, which makes LPS incorporation in artificial membranes difficult; this hindrance is exacerbated for LPS with long polysaccharide chains, i.e., the smooth LPS. Here, a novel emulsification step of the inverted emulsion method is introduced to incorporate LPS in the outer or the inner leaflet of GUVs, exclusively. We developed anGram-negative bacteria are equipped with a cell wall that contains a complex matrix of lipids, proteins, and glycans, which form a rigid layer protecting bacteria from the environment. Major components of this outer membrane are the high-molecular weight and amphiphilic lipopolysaccharides (LPSs). They form the extracellular part of a heterobilayer with phospholipids. Understanding LPS properties within the outer membrane is therefore important to develop new antimicrobial strategies. Model systems, such as giant unilamellar vesicles (GUVs), provide a suitable platform for exploring membrane properties and interactions. However, LPS molecules contain large polysaccharide parts that confer high water solubility, which makes LPS incorporation in artificial membranes difficult; this hindrance is exacerbated for LPS with long polysaccharide chains, i.e., the smooth LPS. Here, a novel emulsification step of the inverted emulsion method is introduced to incorporate LPS in the outer or the inner leaflet of GUVs, exclusively. We developed an approach to determine the LPS content on individual GUVs and quantify membrane asymmetry. The asymmetric membranes with outer leaflet LPS show incorporations of 1–16 mol % smooth LPS (corresponding to 16–79 wt %), while vesicles with inner leaflet LPS reach coverages of 2–7 mol % smooth LPS (28–60 wt %). Diffusion coefficient measurements in the obtained GUVs showed that increasing LPS concentrations in the membranes resulted in decreased diffusivity.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mareike S. Stephan, Valentin DunsingORCiDGND, Shreya Pramanik, Salvatore ChiantiaORCiDGND, Stefanie BarbirzORCiDGND, Tom Robinson, Rumiana DimovaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bpj.2022.12.017
ISSN:0006-3495
ISSN:1542-0086
Title of parent work (English):Biophysical journal
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge, Mass.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/11/25
Volume:11
Issue:6
Number of pages:15
First page:2147
Last Page:2161
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.