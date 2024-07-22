Schließen

Improving curricula for higher entrepreneurship education

  • Existing curricula for entrepreneurship education do not necessarily represent the best way of teaching. How could entrepreneurship curricula be improved? To answer this question, we aim to identify and rank desirable teaching objectives, teaching contents, teaching methods, and assessment methods for higher entrepreneurship education. To this end, we employ an international real-time Delphi study with an expert panel consisting of entrepreneurship education instructors and researchers. The study reveals 17 favorable objectives, 17 items of content, 25 teaching methods, and 15 assessment methods, which are ranked according to their desirability and the group consensus. We contribute to entrepreneurship curriculum research by adding a normative perspective.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Michael Weyland
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/educsci14020130
ISSN:2227-7102
Title of parent work (English):Education sciences
Subtitle (English):an international real-time Delphi
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/02/27
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/07/22
Tag:Delphi study; curriculum design; entrepreneurship education
Volume:14
Issue:2
Number of pages:17
First page:1
Last Page:17
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.