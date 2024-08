Laborexperimente, Überwachung und Simulation einer reaktiven Wand zur Abreinigung von eisen- und sulfathaltigen Bergbauwässern bei sauren und neutralen pH-Bedingungen

A subsurface permeable reactive barrier (\gls{prb}) can be deployed to remediate acid mine drainage (AMD). The performance of a \gls{prb} material under different boundary conditions (pH, flow velocity, sulfate concentration, dimension) was investigated in a series of column experiments applying in situ optical sensing methods for pH and oxygen detection. The reactive material consisted of organic components (compost, wood and coconut shell) mixed with calcium carbonate and fine gravel. The input concentrations were around 1000\,mg/L for iron and 3000\,mg/L for sulfate and the pH value was 6.2. The remediation efficiency could reach was 30.2\,\% in case of iron and for sulfate 24.2\,\% for a 40\,cm \gls{prb} for a duration time of 146~days (50\,pv). It can be expected to scale up when moving to a field-site \gls{prb} with greater thickness. The differences in organic material composition as chosen appeared minor (12.0 -- 15.4\,\% for iron and 7.0 -- 10.1\,\% for sulfate). Decreasing the flow velocity and increasing the sulfate input

A subsurface permeable reactive barrier (\gls{prb}) can be deployed to remediate acid mine drainage (AMD). The performance of a \gls{prb} material under different boundary conditions (pH, flow velocity, sulfate concentration, dimension) was investigated in a series of column experiments applying in situ optical sensing methods for pH and oxygen detection. The reactive material consisted of organic components (compost, wood and coconut shell) mixed with calcium carbonate and fine gravel. The input concentrations were around 1000\,mg/L for iron and 3000\,mg/L for sulfate and the pH value was 6.2. The remediation efficiency could reach was 30.2\,\% in case of iron and for sulfate 24.2\,\% for a 40\,cm \gls{prb} for a duration time of 146~days (50\,pv). It can be expected to scale up when moving to a field-site \gls{prb} with greater thickness. The differences in organic material composition as chosen appeared minor (12.0 -- 15.4\,\% for iron and 7.0 -- 10.1\,\% for sulfate). Decreasing the flow velocity and increasing the sulfate input concentration and the pH value influenced the iron and sulfate removal. Low pH boundary conditions (pH = 2.2) were neutralized in the \gls{prb} by calcium carbonate during an experiment duration of 47~days (24\,pv). When enlarging the set-up to have a 2D dimension and expanding the parameter detection accordingly, boundary effects were seen, which decrease the remediation efficiency. Without these boundary effects the remediation efficiency of iron and sulfate increase to 30.0 and 24.2\,\%, respectively. \par This study also demonstrated the application of optical oxygen, pH and temperature monitoring in PRBs. Stable oxygen concentration and pH cources could be monitored time- and location-dependent. Also location-dependent temperature monitoring could be shown in this study. In this context, they can be used to monitor the stability of a \gls{prb} for the remediation of \gls{amd}. \par The modelling program MIN3P was used to create a simulation of the laboratory experiments. Additionally, different flow velocities and length of PRB were investigated with the simulation. This helps to design parameters, e.g. the residence time in the \gls{prb}, which is necessary for close to 100\,\% remediation efficiency.

…