Can the resource reduction hypothesis explain sentence processing in aphasia?

  • Resource limitation has often been invoked as a key driver of sentence comprehension difficulty, in both theories of language-unimpaired and language-impaired populations. In the field of aphasia, one such influential theory is Caplan’s resource reduction hypothesis (RRH). In this large investigation of online processing in aphasia in German, we evaluated three key predictions of the RRH in 21 individuals with aphasia and 22 control pparticipants. Measures of online processing were obtained by combining a sentence-picture matching task with the visual world paradigm. Four sentence types were used to investigate the generality of the findings, and two test phases were used to investigate RRH’s predictions regarding variability in aphasia. The processing patterns were consistent with two of the three predictions of the RRH. Overall, our investigation shows that the RRH can account for important aspects of sentence processing in aphasia.

Author details:Dorothea PreglaORCiDGND, Shravan VasishthORCiDGND, Paula LissónORCiDGND, Nicole StadieORCiDGND, Frank BurchertORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bandl.2022.105204
Title of parent work (English):Brain & language : a journal of the neurobiology of language
Subtitle (English):a visual world study in German
Date of first publication:2022/12/01
Tag:Aphasia; Relative clauses; Resource reduction; Sentence comprehension; Subject- and object-control structures; Visual world eye-tracking
