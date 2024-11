Ist der Einsatz simulierter Patient_innen zum Erwerb psychotherapeutischer Fertigkeiten praktikabel?

Background: Because both practice and feedback are highly relevant in the acquisition of therapeutic skills, we developed an online course that combined experiential learning with simulated patients (SP) and structured feedback. Objective: The study aimed to qualitatively and quantitatively evaluate the course. Methods: First, we conducted and then content-analyzed partially standardized interviews with the students, SPs, and the therapist. Further, we evaluated students’ counseling skills (from a supervisor’s perspective) and therapeutic self-efficacy (from the students’ perspective) during the seminar. Between n = 13 and 15 Masters psychology students, both SPs, and the supervisor participated in the study and interviews. Results: Students valued the practical relevance of the seminar, requesting more interactions with SPs and more frequent feedback. The online format was perceived as an interim solution. Counseling skills and therapeutic self-efficacy increased significantly. Conclusions: Experiential

Background: Because both practice and feedback are highly relevant in the acquisition of therapeutic skills, we developed an online course that combined experiential learning with simulated patients (SP) and structured feedback. Objective: The study aimed to qualitatively and quantitatively evaluate the course. Methods: First, we conducted and then content-analyzed partially standardized interviews with the students, SPs, and the therapist. Further, we evaluated students’ counseling skills (from a supervisor’s perspective) and therapeutic self-efficacy (from the students’ perspective) during the seminar. Between n = 13 and 15 Masters psychology students, both SPs, and the supervisor participated in the study and interviews. Results: Students valued the practical relevance of the seminar, requesting more interactions with SPs and more frequent feedback. The online format was perceived as an interim solution. Counseling skills and therapeutic self-efficacy increased significantly. Conclusions: Experiential learning can be implemented feasibly using SPs and feedback, but face-to-face role-plays should be offered at least concomitantly.

