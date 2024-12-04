Global patterns and controls of nutrient immobilization on decomposing cellulose in riverine ecosystems

David M. Costello, Scott D. Tiegs, Luz Boyero, Cristina Canhoto, Krista A. Capps, Michael Danger, Paul C. Frost, Mark O. Gessner, Natalie A. Griffiths, Halvor M. Halvorson, Kevin A. Kuehn, Amy M. Marcarelli, Todd Royer, Devan M. Mathie, Ricardo J. Albarino, Clay P. Arango, Jukka Aroviita, Colden Baxter, Brent J. Bellinger, Andreas Bruder, Francis J. Burdon, Marcos Callisto, Antonio Camacho, Fanny Colas, Julien Cornut, Veronica Crespo-Perez, Wyatt F. Cross, Alison M. Derry, Michael M. Douglas, Arturo Elosegi, Elvira Eyto, Veronica Ferreira, Carmen Ferriol, Tadeusz Fleituch, Jennifer J. Follstad Shah, Andre Frainer, Erica A. Garcia, Liliana Garcia, Pavel E. Garcia, Darren P. Giling, R. Karina Gonzales-Pomar, Manuel A. S. Graca, Hans-Peter Grossart, Francois Guerold, Luiz U. Hepp, Scott N. Higgins, Takuo Hishi, Carlos Iniguez-Armijos, Tomoya Iwata, Andrea E. Kirkwood, Aaron A. Koning, Sarian Kosten, Hjalmar Laudon, Peter R. Leavitt, Aurea L. Lemes da Silva, Shawn J. Leroux, Carri J. LeRoy, Peter J. Lisi, Frank O. Masese, Peter B. McIntyre, Brendan G. McKie, Adriana O. Medeiros, Marko Milisa, Yo Miyake, Robert J. Mooney, Timo Muotka, Jorge Nimptsch, Riku Paavola, Isabel Pardo, Ivan Y. Parnikoza, Christopher J. Patrick, Edwin T. H. M. Peeters, Jesus Pozo, Brian Reid, John S. Richardson, Jose Rincon, Geta Risnoveanu, Christopher T. Robinson, Anna C. Santamans, Gelas M. Simiyu, Agnija Skuja, Jerzy Smykla, Ryan A. Sponseller, Franco Teixeira-de Mello, Sirje Vilbaste, Veronica D. Villanueva, Jackson R. Webster, Stefan Woelfl, Marguerite A. Xenopoulos, Adam G. Yates, Catherine M. Yule, Yixin Zhang, Jacob A. Zwart
- Microbes play a critical role in plant litter decomposition and influence the fate of carbon in rivers and riparian zones. When decomposing low-nutrient plant litter, microbes acquire nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) from the environment (i.e., nutrient immobilization), and this process is potentially sensitive to nutrient loading and changing climate. Nonetheless, environmental controls on immobilization are poorly understood because rates are also influenced by plant litter chemistry, which is coupled to the same environmental factors. Here we used a standardized, low-nutrient organic matter substrate (cotton strips) to quantify nutrient immobilization at 100 paired stream and riparian sites representing 11 biomes worldwide. Immobilization rates varied by three orders of magnitude, were greater in rivers than riparian zones, and were strongly correlated to decomposition rates. In rivers, P immobilization rates were controlled by surface water phosphate concentrations, but N immobilization rates were not related to inorganic N. TheMicrobes play a critical role in plant litter decomposition and influence the fate of carbon in rivers and riparian zones. When decomposing low-nutrient plant litter, microbes acquire nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) from the environment (i.e., nutrient immobilization), and this process is potentially sensitive to nutrient loading and changing climate. Nonetheless, environmental controls on immobilization are poorly understood because rates are also influenced by plant litter chemistry, which is coupled to the same environmental factors. Here we used a standardized, low-nutrient organic matter substrate (cotton strips) to quantify nutrient immobilization at 100 paired stream and riparian sites representing 11 biomes worldwide. Immobilization rates varied by three orders of magnitude, were greater in rivers than riparian zones, and were strongly correlated to decomposition rates. In rivers, P immobilization rates were controlled by surface water phosphate concentrations, but N immobilization rates were not related to inorganic N. The N:P of immobilized nutrients was tightly constrained to a molar ratio of 10:1 despite wide variation in surface water N:P. Immobilization rates were temperature-dependent in riparian zones but not related to temperature in rivers. However, in rivers nutrient supply ultimately controlled whether microbes could achieve the maximum expected decomposition rate at a given temperature. Collectively, we demonstrated that exogenous nutrient supply and immobilization are critical control points for decomposition of organic matter.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|David M. CostelloORCiD, Scott D. Tiegs, Luz Boyero, Cristina CanhotoORCiD, Krista A. Capps, Michael Danger, Paul C. FrostORCiD, Mark O. GessnerORCiD, Natalie A. GriffithsORCiD, Halvor M. Halvorson, Kevin A. Kuehn, Amy M. MarcarelliORCiD, Todd Royer, Devan M. Mathie, Ricardo J. Albarino, Clay P. Arango, Jukka AroviitaORCiD, Colden Baxter, Brent J. Bellinger, Andreas Bruder, Francis J. BurdonORCiD, Marcos CallistoORCiD, Antonio CamachoORCiD, Fanny Colas, Julien Cornut, Veronica Crespo-Perez, Wyatt F. Cross, Alison M. Derry, Michael M. Douglas, Arturo Elosegi, Elvira Eyto, Veronica Ferreira, Carmen Ferriol, Tadeusz Fleituch, Jennifer J. Follstad Shah, Andre Frainer, Erica A. Garcia, Liliana Garcia, Pavel E. Garcia, Darren P. GilingORCiD, R. Karina Gonzales-Pomar, Manuel A. S. Graca, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Francois Guerold, Luiz U. Hepp, Scott N. Higgins, Takuo Hishi, Carlos Iniguez-Armijos, Tomoya Iwata, Andrea E. Kirkwood, Aaron A. Koning, Sarian Kosten, Hjalmar Laudon, Peter R. Leavitt, Aurea L. Lemes da Silva, Shawn J. Leroux, Carri J. LeRoy, Peter J. Lisi, Frank O. Masese, Peter B. McIntyre, Brendan G. McKie, Adriana O. Medeiros, Marko Milisa, Yo Miyake, Robert J. Mooney, Timo Muotka, Jorge Nimptsch, Riku Paavola, Isabel Pardo, Ivan Y. Parnikoza, Christopher J. Patrick, Edwin T. H. M. Peeters, Jesus Pozo, Brian Reid, John S. Richardson, Jose Rincon, Geta RisnoveanuORCiD, Christopher T. Robinson, Anna C. Santamans, Gelas M. Simiyu, Agnija Skuja, Jerzy SmyklaORCiD, Ryan A. Sponseller, Franco Teixeira-de Mello, Sirje Vilbaste, Veronica D. Villanueva, Jackson R. Webster, Stefan Woelfl, Marguerite A. XenopoulosORCiD, Adam G. Yates, Catherine M. YuleORCiD, Yixin ZhangORCiD, Jacob A. ZwartORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1029/2021GB007163
|ISSN:
|0886-6236
|ISSN:
|1944-9224
|Title of parent work (English):
|Global biogeochemical cycles
|Publisher:
|American Geophysical Union
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/03/16
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/12/04
|Tag:
|cotton strip assay; ecological; nitrogen; nutrient cycling; organic matter; phosphorus; stoichiometry
|Volume:
|36
|Issue:
|3
|Article number:
|e2021GB007163
|Number of pages:
|15
|Funding institution:
|Ecuadorian Ministry of Science (Secretaria de Educacion Superior; Ciencia, Tecnologia e Innovacion, SENESCYT); Oakland University Research; Development Grant program; Huron Mountain Wildlife Foundation; U.S.; Department of Energy's Office of Science, Biological and Environmental; Research; U.S. Department of Energy [DE-AC05-00OR22725]; NSERC; Canada; Research Chair programs
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access