Simulation of winter wheat response to variable sowing dates and densities in a high-yielding environment

- Crop multi-model ensembles (MME) have proven to be effective in increasing the accuracy of simulations in modelling experiments. However, the ability of MME to capture crop responses to changes in sowing dates and densities has not yet been investigated. These management interventions are some of the main levers for adapting cropping systems to climate change. Here, we explore the performance of a MME of 29 wheat crop models to predict the effect of changing sowing dates and rates on yield and yield components, on two sites located in a high-yielding environment in New Zealand. The experiment was conducted for 6 years and provided 50 combinations of sowing date, sowing density and growing season. We show that the MME simulates seasonal growth of wheat well under standard sowing conditions, but fails under early sowing and high sowing rates. The comparison between observed and simulated in-season fraction of intercepted photosynthetically active radiation (FIPAR) for early sown wheat shows that the MME does not capture the decrease ofCrop multi-model ensembles (MME) have proven to be effective in increasing the accuracy of simulations in modelling experiments. However, the ability of MME to capture crop responses to changes in sowing dates and densities has not yet been investigated. These management interventions are some of the main levers for adapting cropping systems to climate change. Here, we explore the performance of a MME of 29 wheat crop models to predict the effect of changing sowing dates and rates on yield and yield components, on two sites located in a high-yielding environment in New Zealand. The experiment was conducted for 6 years and provided 50 combinations of sowing date, sowing density and growing season. We show that the MME simulates seasonal growth of wheat well under standard sowing conditions, but fails under early sowing and high sowing rates. The comparison between observed and simulated in-season fraction of intercepted photosynthetically active radiation (FIPAR) for early sown wheat shows that the MME does not capture the decrease of crop above ground biomass during winter months due to senescence. Models need to better account for tiller competition for light, nutrients, and water during vegetative growth, and early tiller senescence and tiller mortality, which are exacerbated by early sowing, high sowing densities, and warmer winter temperatures.
|Author details:
|Sibylle Dueri, Hamish Brown, Senthold AssengORCiDGND, Frank EwertORCiDGND, Heidi WebberORCiD, Mike George, Rob Craigie, Jose Rafael GuarinORCiD, Diego N. L. PequenoORCiD, Tommaso Stella, Mukhtar Ahmed, Phillip D. Alderman, Bruno Basso, Andres G. Berger, Gennady Bracho Mujica, Davide CammaranoORCiD, Yi Chen, Benjamin Dumont, Ehsan Eyshi RezaeiORCiD, Elias Fereres, Roberto Ferrise, Thomas Gaiser, Yujing Gao, Margarita Garcia-Vila, Sebastian Gayler, Zvi HochmanORCiD, Gerrit Hoogenboom, Kurt Christian KersebaumORCiDGND, Claas NendelORCiDGND, Jorgen E. Olesen, Gloria Padovan, Taru PalosuoORCiD, Eckart PriesackORCiD, Johannes W. M. Pullens, Alfredo Rodriguez, Reimund P. Roetter, Margarita Ruiz Ramos, Mikhail A. Semenov, Nimai SenapatiORCiD, Stefan SiebertORCiD, Amit Kumar Srivastava, Claudio Stockle, Iwan Supit, Fulu Tao, Peter Thorburn, Enli Wang, Tobias Karl David Weber, Liujun Xiao, Chuang Zhao, Jin Zhao, Zhigan ZhaoORCiD, Yan Zhu, Pierre MartreORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/jxb/erac221
|ISSN:
|0022-0957
|ISSN:
|1460-2431
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35728801
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of experimental botany
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/09/12
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/11/25
|Tag:
|Multi-model ensemble; sowing date; sowing density; tiller mortality; tillering; wheat; yield potential
|Volume:
|73
|Issue:
|16
|Number of pages:
|15
|First page:
|5715
|Last Page:
|5729
|Funding institution:
|French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food (INRAE);; International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) through the; International Wheat Yield Partnership (IWYP) [IWYP115]; National Natural; Science Foundation of China [31761143006]; metaprogram Agriculture and; forestry in the face of climate change: adaptation and mitigation; (CLIMAE) of INRAE; ERA-NET SusCrop under EU-FACCE JPI [031B0811A];; German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) [031B0513I, FKZ; 031B0026A]; Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports of Czech Republic; [CZ.02.1.0 1/0.0/0.0/16_019/000797]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft; (DFG, German Research Foundation) [EXC 2070 -390732324]; German Research; Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1253/1 2017]; Biotechnology and Biological; Sciences Research Council (BBSRC) through Designing Future Wheat; [BB/P016855/1]; NERC [NE/N018125/1]; Academy of Finland [316215]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 63 Landwirtschaft / 630 Landwirtschaft und verwandte Bereiche
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International