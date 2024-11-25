Investigations on the degradation of the bile salt cholate via the 9,10-seco-pathway reveals the formation of a novel recalcitrant steroid compound by a side reaction in Sphingobium sp. Strain Chol11

Bile salts such as cholate are steroid compounds from the digestive tracts of vertebrates, which enter the environment upon excretion, e.g., in manure. Environmental bacteria degrade bile salts aerobically via two pathway variants involving intermediates with & UDelta;(1,4)- or & UDelta;(4,6)-3-keto-structures of the steroid skeleton. Recent studies indicated that degradation of bile salts via & UDelta;(4,6)-3-keto intermediates in Sphingobium sp. strain Chol11 proceeds via 9,10-seco cleavage of the steroid skeleton. For further elucidation, the presumptive product of this cleavage, 3,12 beta-dihydroxy-9,10-seco-androsta-1,3,5(10),6-tetraene-9,17-dione (DHSATD), was provided to strain Chol11 in a co-culture approach with Pseudomonas stutzeri Chol1 and as purified substrate. Strain Chol11 converted DHSATD to the so far unknown compound 4-methyl-3-deoxy-1,9,12-trihydroxyestra-1,3,5(10)7-tetraene-6,17-dione (MDTETD), presumably in a side reaction involving an unusual ring closure. MDTETD was neither degraded by strains Chol1 and Chol11

Bile salts such as cholate are steroid compounds from the digestive tracts of vertebrates, which enter the environment upon excretion, e.g., in manure. Environmental bacteria degrade bile salts aerobically via two pathway variants involving intermediates with & UDelta;(1,4)- or & UDelta;(4,6)-3-keto-structures of the steroid skeleton. Recent studies indicated that degradation of bile salts via & UDelta;(4,6)-3-keto intermediates in Sphingobium sp. strain Chol11 proceeds via 9,10-seco cleavage of the steroid skeleton. For further elucidation, the presumptive product of this cleavage, 3,12 beta-dihydroxy-9,10-seco-androsta-1,3,5(10),6-tetraene-9,17-dione (DHSATD), was provided to strain Chol11 in a co-culture approach with Pseudomonas stutzeri Chol1 and as purified substrate. Strain Chol11 converted DHSATD to the so far unknown compound 4-methyl-3-deoxy-1,9,12-trihydroxyestra-1,3,5(10)7-tetraene-6,17-dione (MDTETD), presumably in a side reaction involving an unusual ring closure. MDTETD was neither degraded by strains Chol1 and Chol11 nor in enrichment cultures. Functional transcriptome profiling of zebrafish embryos after exposure to MDTETD identified a significant overrepresentation of genes linked to hormone responses. In both pathway variants, steroid degradation intermediates transiently accumulate in supernatants of laboratory cultures. Soil slurry experiments indicated that bacteria using both pathway variants were active and also released their respective intermediates into the environment. This instance could enable the formation of recalcitrant steroid metabolites by interspecies cross-feeding in agricultural soils.</p>

