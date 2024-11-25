Stronger environmental adaptation of rare rather than abundant bacterioplankton in response to dredging in eutrophic Lake Nanhu (Wuhan, China)

Deciphering responses of rare versus abundant bacterioplankton to environmental change, crucial for understanding and mitigating of cyanobacterial blooms, is an important but poorly investigated subject. Using MiSeq sequencing, we investigated the taxonomic and phylogenetic diversity of rare and abundant bacterioplankton in eutrophic Lake Nanhu before and after dredging. We estimated environmental breadths and phylogenetic signals of ecological preferences of rare and abundant bacterioplankton, and investigated community function and bacterioplankton assembly processes. Both taxonomic and phylogenic distances of rare and abundant bacterioplankton communities were significantly positively correlated with the dissimilarity of environmental factors. Threshold indicator taxa analysis and Blomberg's K statistic indicated that rare taxa held broader environmental thresholds and stronger phylogenetic signals for ecological traits than abundant taxa. Environmental adaptations of both rare and abundant taxa exhibited distinct changes after

Deciphering responses of rare versus abundant bacterioplankton to environmental change, crucial for understanding and mitigating of cyanobacterial blooms, is an important but poorly investigated subject. Using MiSeq sequencing, we investigated the taxonomic and phylogenetic diversity of rare and abundant bacterioplankton in eutrophic Lake Nanhu before and after dredging. We estimated environmental breadths and phylogenetic signals of ecological preferences of rare and abundant bacterioplankton, and investigated community function and bacterioplankton assembly processes. Both taxonomic and phylogenic distances of rare and abundant bacterioplankton communities were significantly positively correlated with the dissimilarity of environmental factors. Threshold indicator taxa analysis and Blomberg's K statistic indicated that rare taxa held broader environmental thresholds and stronger phylogenetic signals for ecological traits than abundant taxa. Environmental adaptations of both rare and abundant taxa exhibited distinct changes after dredging. Higher functional redundancy occurred in the abundant compared to the rare bacterioplankton, with functions of rare bacterioplankton decreasing and for the abundant ones increasing after dredging. The null model revealed that dispersal limitation belonging to stochastic processes determined the abundant bacterioplankton community assembly, whereas variable selection belonging to deterministic processes drove the rare one. Rare bacterioplankton was more environmentally constrained than the abundant one. Dissolved oxygen was the decisive factor in determining the balance between stochasticity and determinism in both rare and abundant bacterioplankton. Our study extends our knowledge of environmental adaptation of rare versus abundant bacterioplankton to massive disturbing measures, i.e. dredging, and allows to estimate dredging performance for mitigating cyanobacterial blooms from a molecular ecology viewpoint. (c) 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

