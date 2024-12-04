Schließen

Defeating antibiotic-resistant bacteria with protein-resistant polyGGE film

  • Biofouling on medical device surfaces, which is initiated by protein adsorption and adhesion of microbes especially the antibiotic-resistant bacteria, attracts global attention for centuries due to its enduring challenges in healthcare. Here, the antifouling effect of hydrophilic poly(glycerol glycidyl ether) (polyGGE) film is explored in comparison to hemocompatible and protein-resistant control polymers. The chemical and thermomechanical stability of polyGGE in hydrated conditions at body temperature was achieved via adjusting UV curing and KOH quenching time. The polyGGE surface is inert to the plasma protein adsorption and interfered the metabolism conditions, biofilm formation and growth of both Gram negative (Gram-) and antibiotic-resistant Gram positive (Gram+) bacteria. These results indicate the potential application of polyGGE for combating the risk of hospital-acquired infections and preventing drug-resistant superbug spreading.

Metadaten
Author details:Shuo ZhouGND, Mariagrazia Di LucaGND, Xun Xu, Nan Ma, Friedrich Jung, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3233/CH-211250
ISSN:1386-0291
ISSN:1875-8622
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34366331
Title of parent work (English):Clinical hemorheology and microcirculation : blood flow and vessels
Publisher:IOS Press
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/12/04
Volume:79
Issue:4
Number of pages:15
First page:609
Last Page:623
Funding institution:Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers (Helmholtz Cross Program Initiative "Technology and Medicine Adaptive Systems", Helmholtz Virtual Institute, Multifunctional Biomaterials for Medicine) [VH-VI-423]; Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Germany through the Program Health Research [13GW0098]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

