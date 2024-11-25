Schließen

Microplastic content of Kutum fish, Rutilus frisii kutum in the southern Caspian Sea

  • The occurrence of microplastics (MPs) in the digestive tract of commercial Kutum fish, Rutilus frisii kutum was investigated. Fish samples, ranging from 33 to 48.5 cm fork length which sold for human consumption, were collected from local fish markets in Bandar-e Torkaman (the south-eastern of Caspian Sea) on November 2017, and March 2018. The MPs were characterized using optical microscopy, NR staining, and SEM-EDS for number, shape, color, surface morphology, and elemental composition. On average, 11.4 MP items per fish (0.015 items per 1 g fish wet weight) were found in Kutum's stomach at an individual detection rate of 80%. Around 66% of all identified MP items were < 500 mu m, and 53% possessed light colors. Morphological researches indicated that fish ingested the degradation fragments from larger plastic pieces, fibers, and manufactured microbeads. Microfibers are the most dominant items accounting for over 75% of all MPs. The SEM images indicated the various degrees of erosions upon environmental exposure. Some MPs had surfaceThe occurrence of microplastics (MPs) in the digestive tract of commercial Kutum fish, Rutilus frisii kutum was investigated. Fish samples, ranging from 33 to 48.5 cm fork length which sold for human consumption, were collected from local fish markets in Bandar-e Torkaman (the south-eastern of Caspian Sea) on November 2017, and March 2018. The MPs were characterized using optical microscopy, NR staining, and SEM-EDS for number, shape, color, surface morphology, and elemental composition. On average, 11.4 MP items per fish (0.015 items per 1 g fish wet weight) were found in Kutum's stomach at an individual detection rate of 80%. Around 66% of all identified MP items were < 500 mu m, and 53% possessed light colors. Morphological researches indicated that fish ingested the degradation fragments from larger plastic pieces, fibers, and manufactured microbeads. Microfibers are the most dominant items accounting for over 75% of all MPs. The SEM images indicated the various degrees of erosions upon environmental exposure. Some MPs had surface cracks, broken margins, scaly appearances, and obvious pores. Considering the commercial importance which the Kutum plays for Iran's fishery, the potential effect of MPs on the trophic food web, particularly for human consumption and health, should be urgently investigated.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Z. Taghizadeh Rahmat Abadi, Behrooz AbtahiORCiD, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Saber KhodabandehORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.scitotenv.2020.141542
ISSN:0048-9697
ISSN:1879-1026
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32889256
Title of parent work (English):The science of the total environment : an international journal for scientific research into the environment and its relationship with man
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/08/15
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/11/25
Tag:Marine pollution; Microplastic features; Microplastic ingestion; Microscopy; SEM-EDX
Volume:752
Article number:141542
Number of pages:15
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.