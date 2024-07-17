Top-down or bottom-up digital transformation?
- This article analyses incremental institutional change and subsequent organizational and performance outcomes of the digital transformation from a comparative perspective. Through 31 expert interviews, the authors compare two digitalized public services in Germany. Two digitalization approaches are identified. The voluntary, decentralized bottom-up approach involves layering of new rules, limited organizational restructuring, and performance deficits. Conversely, the compulsory, top-down approach with centralized control facilitates displacement of existing rules and far-reaching organizational change; in this study, it is also associated with improved performance.
|Justine MarienfeldtORCiDGND, Liz Marla WehmeierORCiDGND, Sabine KuhlmannORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1080/09540962.2024.2365351
|0954-0962
|1467-9302
|Public money & management
|a comparison of institutional changes and outcomes
|Taylor & Francis
|Abingdon
|Article
|English
|2024/06/02
|2024
|2024/07/17
|Germany; bottom-up; digital transformation; electronic tax returns; institutional change; performance; top-down; vehicle registration
|10
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International