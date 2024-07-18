Dynamic groundwater recharge simulations based on cosmic-ray neutron sensing in a tropical wet experimental basin

Although cosmic-ray neutron sensing (CRNS) is probably the most promising noninvasive proximal soil moisture measurement technique at the field scale, its application for hydrological simulations remains underexplored in the literature so far. This study assessed the use of CRNS to inversely calibrate soil hydraulic parameters at the intermediate field scale to simulate the groundwater recharge rates at a daily timescale. The study was conducted for two contrasting hydrological years at the Guaraira experimental basin, Brazil, a 5.84-km(2), a tropical wet and rather flat landscape covered by secondary Atlantic forest. As a consequence of the low altitude and proximity to the equator low neutron count rates could be expected, reducing the precision of CRNS while constituting unexplored and challenging conditions for CRNS applications. Inverse calibration for groundwater recharge rates was used based on CRNS or point-scale soil moisture data. The CRNS-derived retention curve and saturated hydraulic conductivity were consistent with the

Although cosmic-ray neutron sensing (CRNS) is probably the most promising noninvasive proximal soil moisture measurement technique at the field scale, its application for hydrological simulations remains underexplored in the literature so far. This study assessed the use of CRNS to inversely calibrate soil hydraulic parameters at the intermediate field scale to simulate the groundwater recharge rates at a daily timescale. The study was conducted for two contrasting hydrological years at the Guaraira experimental basin, Brazil, a 5.84-km(2), a tropical wet and rather flat landscape covered by secondary Atlantic forest. As a consequence of the low altitude and proximity to the equator low neutron count rates could be expected, reducing the precision of CRNS while constituting unexplored and challenging conditions for CRNS applications. Inverse calibration for groundwater recharge rates was used based on CRNS or point-scale soil moisture data. The CRNS-derived retention curve and saturated hydraulic conductivity were consistent with the literature and locally performed slug tests. Simulated groundwater recharge rates ranged from 60 to 470 mm yr(-1), corresponding to 5 and 29% of rainfall, and correlated well with estimates based on water table fluctuations. In contrast, the estimated results based on inversive point-scale datasets were not in alignment with measured water table fluctuations. The better performance of CRNS-based estimations of field-scale hydrological variables, especially groundwater recharge, demonstrated its clear advantages over traditional invasive point-scale techniques. Finally, the study proved the ability of CRNS as practicable in low altitude, tropical wet areas, thus encouraging its adoption for water resources monitoring and management.

…