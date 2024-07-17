Schließen

Identifying constituent elements of entrepreneurship curricula

  Entrepreneurship education research has a strong "output" focus on impact studies but pays much less attention to the "inside" or process perspective of the way entrepreneurship education occurs. In particular, the scattered previous entrepreneurship curriculum research has not managed to provide a current and comprehensive overview of the curricular elements that constitute entrepreneurship education. To overcome this shortcoming, we aim to identify the teaching objectives, teaching contents, teaching methods, and assessment methods discussed in entrepreneurship curriculum research. To this end, we conducted a systematic literature review on the four entrepreneurship curriculum dimensions and collected all mentioned curriculum items. We used a two-stage coding procedure to find the genuinely entrepreneurship-specific items. Among numerous items (also from business management and other subjects), we found 26 objectives, 34 contents, 11 teaching methods, and 7 assessment methods that were entrepreneurship-specific. Most of these items were addressed by only a few scholarly papers.

Metadaten
Author details:Victor TiberiusORCiDGND, Michael WeylandGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/admsci14010001
ISSN:2076-3387
Title of parent work (English):Administrative sciences
Subtitle (English):a systematic literature review
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/12/19
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/07/17
Tag:assessment methods; curriculum; entrepreneurship education; teaching contents; teaching methods; teaching objectives
Volume:14
Issue:1
Number of pages:18
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 350 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

