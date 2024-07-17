The dark side of metaverse: a multi-perspective of deviant behaviors from PLS-SEM and fsQCA findings

The metaverse has created a huge buzz of interest because such a phenomenon is emerging. The behavioral aspect of the metaverse includes user engagement and deviant behaviors in the metaverse. Such technology has brought various dangers to individuals and society. There are growing cases reported of sexual abuse, racism, harassment, hate speech, and bullying because of online disinhibition make us feel more relaxed. This study responded to the literature call by investigating the effect of technical and social features through mediating roles of security and privacy on deviant behaviors in the metaverse. The data collected from virtual network users reached 1121 respondents. Partial Least Squares based structural equation modeling (PLS-SEM) and fuzzy set Qualitative Comparative Analysis (fsQCA) were used. PLS-SEM results revealed that social features such as user-to-user interaction, homophily, social ties, and social identity, and technical design such as immersive experience and invisibility significantly affect users’ deviant

The metaverse has created a huge buzz of interest because such a phenomenon is emerging. The behavioral aspect of the metaverse includes user engagement and deviant behaviors in the metaverse. Such technology has brought various dangers to individuals and society. There are growing cases reported of sexual abuse, racism, harassment, hate speech, and bullying because of online disinhibition make us feel more relaxed. This study responded to the literature call by investigating the effect of technical and social features through mediating roles of security and privacy on deviant behaviors in the metaverse. The data collected from virtual network users reached 1121 respondents. Partial Least Squares based structural equation modeling (PLS-SEM) and fuzzy set Qualitative Comparative Analysis (fsQCA) were used. PLS-SEM results revealed that social features such as user-to-user interaction, homophily, social ties, and social identity, and technical design such as immersive experience and invisibility significantly affect users’ deviant behavior in the metaverse. The fsQCA results provided insights into the multiple causal solutions and configurations. This study is exceptional because it provided decisive results by understanding the deviant behavior of users based on the symmetrical and asymmetrical approach to virtual networks.

