Schließen

The roots of errors in adaptive performance

  • Purpose The purpose of this study was to investigate work-related adaptive performance from a longitudinal process perspective. This paper clustered specific behavioral patterns following the introduction of a change and related them to retentivity as an individual cognitive ability. In addition, this paper investigated whether the occurrence of adaptation errors varied depending on the type of change content. Design/methodology/approach Data from 35 participants collected in the simulated manufacturing environment of a Research and Application Center Industry 4.0 (RACI) were analyzed. The participants were required to learn and train a manufacturing process in the RACI and through an online training program. At a second measurement point in the RACI, specific manufacturing steps were subject to change and participants had to adapt their task execution. Adaptive performance was evaluated by counting the adaptation errors. Findings The participants showed one of the following behavioral patterns: (1) no adaptation errors, (2)Purpose The purpose of this study was to investigate work-related adaptive performance from a longitudinal process perspective. This paper clustered specific behavioral patterns following the introduction of a change and related them to retentivity as an individual cognitive ability. In addition, this paper investigated whether the occurrence of adaptation errors varied depending on the type of change content. Design/methodology/approach Data from 35 participants collected in the simulated manufacturing environment of a Research and Application Center Industry 4.0 (RACI) were analyzed. The participants were required to learn and train a manufacturing process in the RACI and through an online training program. At a second measurement point in the RACI, specific manufacturing steps were subject to change and participants had to adapt their task execution. Adaptive performance was evaluated by counting the adaptation errors. Findings The participants showed one of the following behavioral patterns: (1) no adaptation errors, (2) few adaptation errors, (3) repeated adaptation errors regarding the same actions, or (4) many adaptation errors distributed over many different actions. The latter ones had a very low retentivity compared to the other groups. Most of the adaptation errors were made when new actions were added to the manufacturing process. Originality/value Our study adds empirical research on adaptive performance and its underlying processes. It contributes to a detailed understanding of different behaviors in change situations and derives implications for organizational change management.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Wiebke M. Roling, Marcus GrumORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND, Annette Kluge
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1108/JWL-10-2023-0168
ISSN:1366-5626
Title of parent work (English):Journal of workplace learning
Subtitle (English):clustering behavioral patterns after the introduction of a change
Publisher:Emerald
Place of publishing:Bradford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/05/06
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/07/17
Tag:adaptive performance; behavioral patterns; change; process perspective; quantitative; retentivity; rype of change content
Volume:36
Issue:4
Number of pages:15
First page:267
Last Page:281
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 65 Management, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit / 650 Management und unterstützende Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.