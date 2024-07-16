Schließen

Dietary protein intake and health-related outcomes: a methodological protocol for the evidence evaluation and the outline of an evidence to decision framework underlying the evidence-based guideline of the German Nutrition Society

  • Purpose: The present work aimed to delineate (i) a revised protocol according to recent methodological developments in evidence generation, to (ii) describe its interpretation, the assessment of the overall certainty of evidence and to (iii) outline an Evidence to Decision framework for deriving an evidence-based guideline on quantitative and qualitative aspects of dietary protein intake. Methods A methodological protocol to systematically investigate the association between dietary protein intake and several health outcomes and for deriving dietary protein intake recommendations for the primary prevention of various non-communicable diseases in the general adult population was developed. Results The developed methodological protocol relies on umbrella reviews including systematic reviews with or without meta-analyses. Systematic literature searches in three databases will be performed for each health-related outcome. The methodological quality of all selected systematic reviews will be evaluated using a modified version of AMSTAR 2,Purpose: The present work aimed to delineate (i) a revised protocol according to recent methodological developments in evidence generation, to (ii) describe its interpretation, the assessment of the overall certainty of evidence and to (iii) outline an Evidence to Decision framework for deriving an evidence-based guideline on quantitative and qualitative aspects of dietary protein intake. Methods A methodological protocol to systematically investigate the association between dietary protein intake and several health outcomes and for deriving dietary protein intake recommendations for the primary prevention of various non-communicable diseases in the general adult population was developed. Results The developed methodological protocol relies on umbrella reviews including systematic reviews with or without meta-analyses. Systematic literature searches in three databases will be performed for each health-related outcome. The methodological quality of all selected systematic reviews will be evaluated using a modified version of AMSTAR 2, and the outcome-specific certainty of evidence for systematic reviews with or without meta-analysis will be assessed with NutriGrade. The general outline of the Evidence to Decision framework foresees that recommendations in the derived guideline will be given based on the overall certainty of evidence as well as on additional criteria such as sustainability. Conclusion The methodological protocol permits a systematic evaluation of published systematic reviews on dietary protein intake and its association with selected health-related outcomes. An Evidence to Decision framework will be the basis for the overall conclusions and the resulting recommendations for dietary protein intake.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Anja Kroke, Annemarie Schmidt, Anna M. Amini, Nicole Kalotai, Andreas Lehmann, Julia HaardtORCiD, Jürgen M. Bauer, Heike A. Bischoff-Ferrari, Heiner Boeing, Sarah Egert, Sabine Ellinger, Tilman Kühn, Sandrine Louis, Stefan Lorkowski, Katharina Nimptsch, Thomas Remer, Matthias B. SchulzeORCiDGND, Roswitha Siener, Gabriele Stangl, Dorothee Volkert, Armin Zittermann, Anette E. Buyken, Bernhard Watzl, Lukas Schwingshackl
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00394-021-02789-5
ISSN:1436-6207
ISSN:1436-6215
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35031889
Title of parent work (English):European journal of nutrition
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/14
Publication year:2022
Creating corporation:German Nutr Soc
Release date:2024/07/16
Tag:Evidence-based guideline; Method; Nutrition-related diseases; Prevention; Protein intake
Volume:61
Issue:4
Number of pages:11
First page:2091
Last Page:2101
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

