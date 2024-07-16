Photo-astrometric distances, extinctions, and astrophysical parameters for Gaia EDR3 stars brighter than G=18.5

Friedrich Anders, Arman Khalatyan, Anna B. A. Queiroz, Cristina Chiappini, Judith Ardèvol, Laia Casamiquela, Francesca Figueras, Óscar Jiménez-Arranz, Carme Jordi, Maria Monguio, Merce Romero-Gómez, Diego Altamirano, Teresa Antoja, R. Assaad, Tristan Cantat-Gaudin, Alfred Castro-Ginard, Harry Enke, Léo Girardi, Guillaume Guiglion, Saniya Khan, Xavier Luri, Andrea Miglio, Ivan Minchev, Pau Ramos, Basillio Xavier Santiago, Matthias Steinmetz
- We present a catalogue of 362 million stellar parameters, distances, and extinctions derived from Gaia's Early Data Release (EDR3) cross-matched with the photometric catalogues of Pan-STARRS1, SkyMapper, 2MASS, and All WISE. The higher precision of the Gaia EDR3 data, combined with the broad wavelength coverage of the additional photometric surveys and the new stellar-density priors of the StarHorse code, allows us to substantially improve the accuracy and precision over previous photo-astrometric stellar-parameter estimates. At magnitude G = 14 (17), our typical precisions amount to 3% (15%) in distance, 0.13 mag (0.15 mag) in V-band extinction, and 140 K (180 K) in effective temperature. Our results are validated by comparisons with open clusters, as well as with asteroseismic and spectroscopic measurements, indicating systematic errors smaller than the nominal uncertainties for the vast majority of objects. We also provide distance- and extinction-corrected colour-magnitude diagrams, extinction maps, and extensive stellar densityWe present a catalogue of 362 million stellar parameters, distances, and extinctions derived from Gaia's Early Data Release (EDR3) cross-matched with the photometric catalogues of Pan-STARRS1, SkyMapper, 2MASS, and All WISE. The higher precision of the Gaia EDR3 data, combined with the broad wavelength coverage of the additional photometric surveys and the new stellar-density priors of the StarHorse code, allows us to substantially improve the accuracy and precision over previous photo-astrometric stellar-parameter estimates. At magnitude G = 14 (17), our typical precisions amount to 3% (15%) in distance, 0.13 mag (0.15 mag) in V-band extinction, and 140 K (180 K) in effective temperature. Our results are validated by comparisons with open clusters, as well as with asteroseismic and spectroscopic measurements, indicating systematic errors smaller than the nominal uncertainties for the vast majority of objects. We also provide distance- and extinction-corrected colour-magnitude diagrams, extinction maps, and extensive stellar density maps that reveal detailed substructures in the Milky Way and beyond. The new density maps now probe a much greater volume, extending to regions beyond the Galactic bar and to Local Group galaxies, with a larger total number density. We publish our results through an ADQL query interface (gaia . aip . de) as well as via tables containing approximations of the full posterior distributions. Our multi-wavelength approach and the deep magnitude limit render our results useful also beyond the next Gaia release, DR3.…
Friedrich Anders, Arman Khalatyan, Anna B. A. Queiroz, Cristina Chiappini, Judith Ardèvol, Laia Casamiquela, Francesca Figueras, Óscar Jiménez-Arranz, Carme Jordi, Maria Monguio, Merce Romero-Gómez, Diego Altamirano, Teresa Antoja, R. Assaad, Tristan Cantat-Gaudin, Alfred Castro-Ginard, Harry Enke, Léo Girardi, Guillaume Guiglion, Saniya Khan, Xavier Luri, Andrea Miglio, Ivan Minchev, Pau Ramos, Basillio Xavier Santiago, Matthias Steinmetz
|Astronomy and astrophysics
|2022/02/07
|2022
|Galaxy: general; Galaxy: stellar content; Galaxy: structure; stars: distances; stars: fundamental parameters
|Spanish MINECO [AYA2017-84089]; European Union [800502; H2020-MSCA-IF-EF-2017]; MICINN (Spain) through the Juan de la; Cierva-Incorporacion program [IJC2019-04862-I]; Spanish MICIN/AEI; "ERDF; A way of making Europe" by the "European Union" [RTI2018-095076-B-C21];; Institute of Cosmos Sciences University of Barcelona (ICCUB, Unidad de; Excelencia 'Maria de Maeztu') [CEX2019-000918-M]; MCIN/AEI; [RYC2018-025968-I]; ESF Investing in your future; "programme national de; physique stellaire" (PNPS) of CNRS/INSU; "programme national cosmologie; et galaxies" (PNCG) of CNRS/INSU; European Research Council [772293];; Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR) [ANR-19-CE31-0017]; European; Research Council (ERC) [834148]
