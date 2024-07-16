Schließen

Photo-astrometric distances, extinctions, and astrophysical parameters for Gaia EDR3 stars brighter than G=18.5

  We present a catalogue of 362 million stellar parameters, distances, and extinctions derived from Gaia's Early Data Release (EDR3) cross-matched with the photometric catalogues of Pan-STARRS1, SkyMapper, 2MASS, and All WISE. The higher precision of the Gaia EDR3 data, combined with the broad wavelength coverage of the additional photometric surveys and the new stellar-density priors of the StarHorse code, allows us to substantially improve the accuracy and precision over previous photo-astrometric stellar-parameter estimates. At magnitude G = 14 (17), our typical precisions amount to 3% (15%) in distance, 0.13 mag (0.15 mag) in V-band extinction, and 140 K (180 K) in effective temperature. Our results are validated by comparisons with open clusters, as well as with asteroseismic and spectroscopic measurements, indicating systematic errors smaller than the nominal uncertainties for the vast majority of objects. We also provide distance- and extinction-corrected colour-magnitude diagrams, extinction maps, and extensive stellar density maps that reveal detailed substructures in the Milky Way and beyond. The new density maps now probe a much greater volume, extending to regions beyond the Galactic bar and to Local Group galaxies, with a larger total number density. We publish our results through an ADQL query interface (gaia . aip . de) as well as via tables containing approximations of the full posterior distributions. Our multi-wavelength approach and the deep magnitude limit render our results useful also beyond the next Gaia release, DR3.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Friedrich AndersORCiD, Arman Khalatyan, Anna B. A. QueirozORCiDGND, Cristina ChiappiniORCiD, Judith ArdèvolORCiD, Laia CasamiquelaORCiD, Francesca FiguerasORCiD, Óscar Jiménez-ArranzORCiD, Carme JordiORCiD, Maria MonguioORCiD, Merce Romero-GómezORCiD, Diego AltamiranoORCiD, Teresa AntojaORCiD, R. Assaad, Tristan Cantat-GaudinORCiD, Alfred Castro-GinardORCiD, Harry EnkeORCiD, Léo GirardiORCiD, Guillaume Guiglion, Saniya KhanORCiD, Xavier LuriORCiD, Andrea MiglioORCiD, Ivan MinchevORCiD, Pau RamosORCiD, Basillio Xavier Santiago, Matthias SteinmetzORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1051/0004-6361/202142369
ISSN:0004-6361
ISSN:1432-0746
Title of parent work (English):Astronomy and astrophysics
Publisher:EDP Sciences
Place of publishing:Les Ulis
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/16
Tag:Galaxy: general; Galaxy: stellar content; Galaxy: structure; stars: distances; stars: fundamental parameters
Volume:658
Article number:A91
Number of pages:27
Funding institution:Spanish MINECO [AYA2017-84089]; European Union [800502; H2020-MSCA-IF-EF-2017]; MICINN (Spain) through the Juan de la; Cierva-Incorporacion program [IJC2019-04862-I]; Spanish MICIN/AEI; "ERDF; A way of making Europe" by the "European Union" [RTI2018-095076-B-C21];; Institute of Cosmos Sciences University of Barcelona (ICCUB, Unidad de; Excelencia 'Maria de Maeztu') [CEX2019-000918-M]; MCIN/AEI; [RYC2018-025968-I]; ESF Investing in your future; "programme national de; physique stellaire" (PNPS) of CNRS/INSU; "programme national cosmologie; et galaxies" (PNCG) of CNRS/INSU; European Research Council [772293];; Agence Nationale de la Recherche (ANR) [ANR-19-CE31-0017]; European; Research Council (ERC) [834148]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

