Schließen

Mapping research domain criteria using a transdiagnostic mini-RDoC assessment in mental disorders: a confirmatory factor analysis

  • This study aimed to build on the relationship of well-established self-report and behavioral assessments to the latent constructs positive (PVS) and negative valence systems (NVS), cognitive systems (CS), and social processes (SP) of the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) framework in a large transnosological population which cuts across DSM/ICD-10 disorder criteria categories. One thousand four hundred and thirty one participants (42.1% suffering from anxiety/fear-related, 18.2% from depressive, 7.9% from schizophrenia spectrum, 7.5% from bipolar, 3.4% from autism spectrum, 2.2% from other disorders, 18.4% healthy controls, and 0.2% with no diagnosis specified) recruited in studies within the German research network for mental disorders for the Phenotypic, Diagnostic and Clinical Domain Assessment Network Germany (PD-CAN) were examined with a Mini-RDoC-Assessment including behavioral and self-report measures. The respective data was analyzed with confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) to delineate the underlying latent RDoC-structure. AThis study aimed to build on the relationship of well-established self-report and behavioral assessments to the latent constructs positive (PVS) and negative valence systems (NVS), cognitive systems (CS), and social processes (SP) of the Research Domain Criteria (RDoC) framework in a large transnosological population which cuts across DSM/ICD-10 disorder criteria categories. One thousand four hundred and thirty one participants (42.1% suffering from anxiety/fear-related, 18.2% from depressive, 7.9% from schizophrenia spectrum, 7.5% from bipolar, 3.4% from autism spectrum, 2.2% from other disorders, 18.4% healthy controls, and 0.2% with no diagnosis specified) recruited in studies within the German research network for mental disorders for the Phenotypic, Diagnostic and Clinical Domain Assessment Network Germany (PD-CAN) were examined with a Mini-RDoC-Assessment including behavioral and self-report measures. The respective data was analyzed with confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) to delineate the underlying latent RDoC-structure. A revised four-factor model reflecting the core domains positive and negative valence systems as well as cognitive systems and social processes showed a good fit across this sample and showed significantly better fit compared to a one factor solution. The connections between the domains PVS, NVS and SP could be substantiated, indicating a universal latent structure spanning across known nosological entities. This study is the first to give an impression on the latent structure and intercorrelations between four core Research Domain Criteria in a transnosological sample. We emphasize the possibility of using already existing and well validated self-report and behavioral measurements to capture aspects of the latent structure informed by the RDoC matrix.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Bernd R. FörstnerORCiDGND, Mira TschornORCiDGND, Nicolas Reinoso-SchillerORCiD, Lea Mascarell Maričić, Erik Röcher, Janos L. Kalman, Sanna StrothORCiD, Annalina V. Mayer, Kristina Schwarz, Anna Kaiser, Andrea Pfennig, André Manook, Marcus Ising, Ingmar Heinig, Andre Pittig, Andreas Heinz, Klaus Mathiak, Thomas G. Schulze, Frank Schneider, Inge Kamp-Becker, Andreas Meyer-Lindenberg, Frank Padberg, Tobias Banaschewski, Michael Bauer, Rainer Rupprecht, Hans-Ulrich Wittchen, Michael A. RappORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00406-022-01440-6
ISSN:0940-1334
ISSN:1433-8491
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35778521
Title of parent work (English):European archives of psychiatry and clinical neuroscience
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/16
Tag:Confirmatory factor analysis CFA; Diagnosis and classification; PD-CAN; RDoC; Research Domain Criteria; Transdiagnostic
Volume:273
Issue:3
Number of pages:13
First page:527
Last Page:539
Funding institution:Phenotypic, Diagnostic and Clinical Domain Assessment Network Germany; (PD-CAN) research consortium [FKZ 01EE1406I]; German Federal Ministry of; Education and Research (BMBF) [FKZ 01EE1406I, 01EE1407, 01EE1403,; 01EE1408, 01EE1404, 01EE1401, 01EE1402, 01EE1406, 01EE1405, 01EE1409]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.