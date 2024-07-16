Schließen

The PEPSI exoplanet transit survey (PETS) I: Investigating the presence of a silicate atmosphere on the super-earth 55 Cnc e

  • The study of exoplanets and especially their atmospheres can reveal key insights on their evolution by identifying specific atmospheric species. For such atmospheric investigations, high-resolution transmission spectroscopy has shown great success, especially for Jupiter-type planets. Towards the atmospheric characterization of smaller planets, the super-Earth exoplanet 55 Cnc e is one of the most promising terrestrial exoplanets studied to date. Here, we present a high-resolution spectroscopic transit observation of this planet, acquired with the PEPSI instrument at the Large Binocular Telescope. Assuming the presence of Earth-like crust species on the surface of 55 Cnc e, from which a possible silicate-vapor atmosphere could have originated, we search in its transmission spectrum for absorption of various atomic and ionized species such as Fe , Fe (+), Ca , Ca (+), Mg, and K , among others. Not finding absorption for any of the investigated species, we are able to set absorption limits with a median value of 1.9 x R-P. InThe study of exoplanets and especially their atmospheres can reveal key insights on their evolution by identifying specific atmospheric species. For such atmospheric investigations, high-resolution transmission spectroscopy has shown great success, especially for Jupiter-type planets. Towards the atmospheric characterization of smaller planets, the super-Earth exoplanet 55 Cnc e is one of the most promising terrestrial exoplanets studied to date. Here, we present a high-resolution spectroscopic transit observation of this planet, acquired with the PEPSI instrument at the Large Binocular Telescope. Assuming the presence of Earth-like crust species on the surface of 55 Cnc e, from which a possible silicate-vapor atmosphere could have originated, we search in its transmission spectrum for absorption of various atomic and ionized species such as Fe , Fe (+), Ca , Ca (+), Mg, and K , among others. Not finding absorption for any of the investigated species, we are able to set absorption limits with a median value of 1.9 x R-P. In conclusion, we do not find evidence of a widely extended silicate envelope on this super-Earth reaching several planetary radii.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Engin Keles, Matthias Mallonn, Daniel KitzmannORCiD, Katja PoppenhägerORCiDGND, H. Jens Hoeijmakers, Ilya Ilyin, Xanthippi AlexoudiORCiDGND, Thorsten A. Carroll, Julian Alvarado-Gomez, Laura KetzerORCiD, Aldo S. Bonomo, Francesco BorsaORCiD, B. Scott Gaudi, Thomas Henning, Luca Malavolta, Karan MolaverdikhaniORCiD, Valerio Nascimbeni, Jennifer Patience, Lorenzo Pino, Gaetano Scandariato, Everett Schlawin, Evgenya Shkolnik, Daniela Sicilia, Alessandro Sozzetti, Mary G. Foster, Christian Veillet, Ji Wang, Fei Yan, Klaus G. StrassmeierORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac810
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/16
Tag:planets and satellites: atmospheres; planets and satellites: composition
Volume:513
Issue:1
Number of pages:13
First page:1544
Last Page:1556
Funding institution:Potsdam Graduate School (PoGS); Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG,; German Research Foundation) [EXC-2094 - 390783311]; Leibniz-Gemeinschaft; [P67/2018]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

