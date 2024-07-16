Schließen

Perspective Roadmap to develop a stress test for forest ecosystem services supply

  • Forests play a key role in a bio-based economy by providing renewable materials, mitigating climate change, and accommodating biodiversity. However, forests experience massive increases in stresses in their ecological and socioeconomic environments, threatening forest ecosystem services supply. Alleviating those stresses is hampered by conflicting and disconnected governance arrangements, competing interests and claims, and rapid changes in technology and social demands. Identifying which stresses threaten forest ecosystem services supply and which factors hamper their alleviation requires stakeholders' perceptions. Stakeholder-oriented stress tests for the supply of forest ecosystem services are therefore necessary but are not yet available. This perspective presents a roadmap to develop a stress test tailored to multiple stakeholders' needs and demands across spatial scales. We provide the Cascade and Resilience Rosetta, with accompanying performance- and resilience indicators, as tools to facilitate development of the stress test.Forests play a key role in a bio-based economy by providing renewable materials, mitigating climate change, and accommodating biodiversity. However, forests experience massive increases in stresses in their ecological and socioeconomic environments, threatening forest ecosystem services supply. Alleviating those stresses is hampered by conflicting and disconnected governance arrangements, competing interests and claims, and rapid changes in technology and social demands. Identifying which stresses threaten forest ecosystem services supply and which factors hamper their alleviation requires stakeholders' perceptions. Stakeholder-oriented stress tests for the supply of forest ecosystem services are therefore necessary but are not yet available. This perspective presents a roadmap to develop a stress test tailored to multiple stakeholders' needs and demands across spatial scales. We provide the Cascade and Resilience Rosetta, with accompanying performance- and resilience indicators, as tools to facilitate development of the stress test. The application of the stress test will facilitate the transition toward a bio-based economy in which healthy and diverse forests provide sustainable and resilient ecosystem services.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Koen Kramer, Laura Bouriaud, Peter H. Feindt, Lan van Wassenaer, Nicole Glanemann, Marc HanewinkelORCiD, Martijn van der Heide, Geerten M. Hengeveld, Marjanke Hoogstra, Verina Ingram, Anders LevermannORCiDGND, Marcus Lindner, Csaba Mátyás, Frits Mohren, Bart Muys, Gert-Jan Nabuurs, Marc Palahi, Nico PolmanORCiD, Christopher P. O. Reyer, Ernst-Detlef Schulze, Rupert Seidl, Wim de Vries, Saskia E. Werners, Georg Winkel, Rasoul Yousefpour
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.oneear.2021.12.009
ISSN:2590-3330
ISSN:2590-3322
Title of parent work (English):One Earth
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/21
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/16
Volume:5
Issue:1
Number of pages:10
First page:25
Last Page:34
Funding institution:European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST) [FP1304]; Dutch; Ministry of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality; Austrian Science Fund; FWF through START grant [Y895-B25]; European Commission through the; H2020 project CASCADES [821010]; Wageningen University & Research "Food; Security and Valuing Water program" - Dutch Ministry of Agriculture,; Nature, and Food Security
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.