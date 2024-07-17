Challenges for modelling interventions for future pandemics

Mirjam E. Kretzschmar, Ben Ashby, Elizabeth Fearon, Christopher E. Overton, Jasmina Panovska-Griffiths, Lorenzo Pellis, Matthew Quaife, Ganna Rozhnova, Francesca Scarabel, Helena B. Stage, Ben Swallow, Robin N. Thompson, Michael J. Tildesley, Daniel Campos Villela
Mathematical modelling and statistical inference provide a framework to evaluate different non-pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical interventions for the control of epidemics that has been widely used during the COVID-19 pandemic. In this paper, lessons learned from this and previous epidemics are used to highlight the challenges for future pandemic control. We consider the availability and use of data, as well as the need for correct parameterisation and calibration for different model frameworks. We discuss challenges that arise in describing and distinguishing between different interventions, within different modelling structures, and allowing both within and between host dynamics. We also highlight challenges in modelling the health economic and political aspects of interventions. Given the diversity of these challenges, a broad variety of interdisciplinary expertise is needed to address them, combining mathematical knowledge with biological and social insights, and including health economics and communication skills. Addressing these challenges for the future requires strong cross disciplinary collaboration together with close communication between scientists and policy makers.
Mirjam E. Kretzschmar, Ben Ashby, Elizabeth Fearon, Christopher E. Overton, Jasmina Panovska-Griffiths, Lorenzo Pellis, Matthew Quaife, Ganna Rozhnova, Francesca Scarabel, Helena B. Stage, Ben Swallow, Robin N. Thompson, Michael J. Tildesley, Daniel Campos Villela
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.epidem.2022.100546
|1755-4365
|1878-0067
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35183834
|Epidemics
|Elsevier
|Amsterdam
|Article
|English
|2022/02/17
|2022
|2024/07/17
|Mathematical models; Non-pharmaceutical interventions; Pandemics; Pharmaceutical interventions; Policy support
|38
|100546
|13
|Isaac Newton Institute (EPSRC) [EP/R014604/1]; Netherlands Organisation; for Health Research and Development (ZonMw) [10430022010001, 91216062];; H2020 Project [101003480]; UKRI [EP/V053507/1]; Fundacao para a Ciencia; e a Tecnologia (FCT) [131_596787873]; VERDI project - European Union; [101045989]; Wellcome Trust [202562/Z/16/Z]; Royal Society; [202562/Z/16/Z]; UKRI through the JUNIPER modelling consortium; [MR/V038613/1]; Alan Turing Institute for Data Science and Artificial; Intelligence; Alexander von Humboldt Foundation; National Council for; Scientific and Technological Development of Brazil (CNPq); [441057/2020-9, 424141/2018-3, 309569/2019-2]; UKRI (Medical Research; Council)/Department of Health and Social Care (National Insitute of; Health Research) [MR/V028618/1]; UK Health Security Agency; UK; Department of Health and Social Care
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International