Schließen

"God Is Not Just One People's God, Not a National God, But the Only God of All Nations"

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dorothea M. SalzerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110795905-009
ISBN:978-3-11-079590-5
ISBN:978-3-11-078450-3
Title of parent work (English):Religious knowledge and positioning - the case of nineteenth-century educational media
Subtitle (English):religious knowledge in Jewish children's Bibles
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Editor(s):David Käbisch, Kerstin von der Krone, Christian Wiese
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/07/17
Volume:3
First page:117
Last Page:132
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
DDC classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.