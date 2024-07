We undertake a comparative study of the nominees and winners of seven book awards in German-speaking countries that use a pre-published longlist and/or shortlist. To do this, we compare the awards in terms of the authors’ socio-demographic factors (gender, age, and native language), their prominence at the time of nomination (views on Wikipedia), the number of the authors’ previous nominations for the same book award, the ›quality‹ of the winning books (number of reviews of the nominated book, positive or negative assessment in reviews, and the reviewers’ unanimity about it), the reputation of the publishers, and the gender composition of the juries. The time period of analysis is 15 years. Our dataset includes information on 428 authors with a total of 627 nominated books and 2,469 reviews of these books. The dataset was compiled using several methods (e.g., web scraping, hand coding, expert reviews) from different sources (e.g., web data, library catalogs, expert reviews). This allows us to show, among other things, that for all the

We undertake a comparative study of the nominees and winners of seven book awards in German-speaking countries that use a pre-published longlist and/or shortlist. To do this, we compare the awards in terms of the authors’ socio-demographic factors (gender, age, and native language), their prominence at the time of nomination (views on Wikipedia), the number of the authors’ previous nominations for the same book award, the ›quality‹ of the winning books (number of reviews of the nominated book, positive or negative assessment in reviews, and the reviewers’ unanimity about it), the reputation of the publishers, and the gender composition of the juries. The time period of analysis is 15 years. Our dataset includes information on 428 authors with a total of 627 nominated books and 2,469 reviews of these books. The dataset was compiled using several methods (e.g., web scraping, hand coding, expert reviews) from different sources (e.g., web data, library catalogs, expert reviews). This allows us to show, among other things, that for all the prizes studied, mostly German native speakers with well-reviewed books from reputable publishers are nominated and win the prizes.

