Predicting solar cell performance from terahertz and microwave spectroscopy

- Mobilities and lifetimes of photogenerated charge carriers are core properties of photovoltaic materials and can both be characterized by contactless terahertz or microwave measurements. Here, the expertise from fifteen laboratories is combined to quantitatively model the current-voltage characteristics of a solar cell from such measurements. To this end, the impact of measurement conditions, alternate interpretations, and experimental inter-laboratory variations are discussed using a (Cs,FA,MA)Pb(I,Br)(3) halide perovskite thin-film as a case study. At 1 sun equivalent excitation, neither transport nor recombination is significantly affected by exciton formation or trapping. Terahertz, microwave, and photoluminescence transients for the neat material yield consistent effective lifetimes implying a resistance-free JV-curve with a potential power conversion efficiency of 24.6 %. For grainsizes above approximate to 20 nm, intra-grain charge transport is characterized by terahertz sum mobilities of approximate to 32 cm(2) V-1 s(-1).Mobilities and lifetimes of photogenerated charge carriers are core properties of photovoltaic materials and can both be characterized by contactless terahertz or microwave measurements. Here, the expertise from fifteen laboratories is combined to quantitatively model the current-voltage characteristics of a solar cell from such measurements. To this end, the impact of measurement conditions, alternate interpretations, and experimental inter-laboratory variations are discussed using a (Cs,FA,MA)Pb(I,Br)(3) halide perovskite thin-film as a case study. At 1 sun equivalent excitation, neither transport nor recombination is significantly affected by exciton formation or trapping. Terahertz, microwave, and photoluminescence transients for the neat material yield consistent effective lifetimes implying a resistance-free JV-curve with a potential power conversion efficiency of 24.6 %. For grainsizes above approximate to 20 nm, intra-grain charge transport is characterized by terahertz sum mobilities of approximate to 32 cm(2) V-1 s(-1). Drift-diffusion simulations indicate that these intra-grain mobilities can slightly reduce the fill factor of perovskite solar cells to 0.82, in accordance with the best-realized devices in the literature. Beyond perovskites, this work can guide a highly predictive characterization of any emerging semiconductor for photovoltaic or photoelectrochemical energy conversion. A best practice for the interpretation of terahertz and microwave measurements on photovoltaic materials is presented.…
Hannes Hempel, Tom J. Savenjie, Martin Stolterfoht, Jens Neu, Michele Failla, Vaisakh C. Paingad, Petr Kužel, Edwin J. Heilweil, Jacob A. Spies, Markus Schleuning, Jiashang Zhao, Dennis Friedrich, Klaus Schwarzburg, Laurens D. A. Siebbeles, Patrick Dörflinger, Vladimir Dyakonov, Ryuzi Katoh, Min Ji Hong, John G. Labram, Maurizio Monti, Edward Butler-Caddle, James Lloyd-Hughes, Mohammad M. Taheri, Jason B. Baxter, Timothy J. Magnanelli, Simon Luo, Joseph M. Cardon, Shane Ardo, Thomas Unold
|https://doi.org/10.1002/aenm.202102776
|1614-6832
|1614-6840
Advanced energy materials
|Wiley
|Weinheim
|Article
|English
|2022/02/26
|2022
|2024/07/15
lifetime; microwaves; mobility; solar cells; terahertz
|12
|13
|2102776
|16
|U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable; Energy (EERE) under the Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO); [DE-EE0008986]; U.S. National Science Foundation [CHE - 1 566 160]; U.S.; National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship [DGE-1321846];; National Science Foundation [1 942 558]; Helmholtz International; Research School HI-SCORE ("Hybrid Integrated Systems for Conversion of; Solar Energy"); European Structural and Investment Funds; Czech Ministry; of Education, Youth and Sports; [SOLID21-CZ.02.1.01/0.0/0.0/16_019/0000760]; Onsager Graduate Research; Fellowship in Chemistry; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German; Research Foundation) [423 749 265, 424 709 669 - SPP 2196]; Federal; Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy [03EE1017C]; National Science; Foundation (NSF) [CHE-1954453]; DFG [SPP2196, DY 18/14-1]; Ministry of; Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology of Japan [20H02699];; research program TOP-grants - Netherlands Organization for Scientific; Research (NWO). [715.016.002]; Projekt DEAL
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International