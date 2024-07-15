Schließen

Climatic and hydrological variability as a driver of the Lake Gościąż biota during the Younger Dryas

  • The Younger Dryas (YD) is a roughly 1,100-year cold period marking the end of the last glaciation. Climate modelling for northern Europe indicates high summer temperatures and strong continentality. In eastern Europe, the scale of temperature variation and its influence on ecosystems is weakly recognised. Here, we present a multi-proxy reconstruction of YD conditions from Lake Gos ' ciaz (central Poland). The decadal-resolution analysis of its annually varved sediments indicates an initial decrease in Chironomidae-inferred mean July air temperature followed by steady warming. The pollen-inferred winter-to-summer temperature amplitude and annual precip-itation is highest at the Allerod/YD transition and the early YD (ca. 12.7-12.4 ky cal BP) and YD/Holocene (11.7-11.4 ka cal BP) transition. Temperature and precipitation were the main reasons for lake level fluctuations as reflected in the planktonic/littoral Cladocera ratio. The lake's diatom-inferred total phosphorus decreased with increasing summer temperature from about mid YD.The Younger Dryas (YD) is a roughly 1,100-year cold period marking the end of the last glaciation. Climate modelling for northern Europe indicates high summer temperatures and strong continentality. In eastern Europe, the scale of temperature variation and its influence on ecosystems is weakly recognised. Here, we present a multi-proxy reconstruction of YD conditions from Lake Gos ' ciaz (central Poland). The decadal-resolution analysis of its annually varved sediments indicates an initial decrease in Chironomidae-inferred mean July air temperature followed by steady warming. The pollen-inferred winter-to-summer temperature amplitude and annual precip-itation is highest at the Allerod/YD transition and the early YD (ca. 12.7-12.4 ky cal BP) and YD/Holocene (11.7-11.4 ka cal BP) transition. Temperature and precipitation were the main reasons for lake level fluctuations as reflected in the planktonic/littoral Cladocera ratio. The lake's diatom-inferred total phosphorus decreased with increasing summer temperature from about mid YD. Windy conditions in the early YD until ~12.3 ka cal BP caused water mixing and a short-lived/temporary increase in nutrient availability for phytoplankton. The Chironomidae-inferred summer temperature and pollen inferred summer temperature, winter temperature and annual precipitation herein are one of only a few in eastern Europe conducted with such high resolution.show moreshow less

Author details:Mateusz PłóciennikORCiD, Izabela Zawiska, Monika Rzodkiewicz, Agnieszka M. Noryśkiewicz, Michał Słowiński, Daniela MüllerORCiDGND, Achim BrauerORCiDGND, Olga Antczak-Orlewska, Mateusz Kramkowski, Odile Peyron, Liisa Nevalainen, Tomi P. Luoto, Bartosz Kotrys, Heikki SeppäORCiD, Jon Camuera Bidaurreta, Marta Rudna, Małgorzata Mielczarek, Edyta Zawisza, Ewa Janowska, Mirosław BłaszkiewiczORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.catena.2022.106049
ISSN:0341-8162
ISSN:1872-6887
Title of parent work (English):Catena
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/15
Tag:Chironomidae; Cladocera; Climate reconstructions; Diatoms; Late Glacial; Pollen; Varved sediments
Volume:212
Article number:106049
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:National Science Centre, Poland [2015/19/B/ST10/03039]; [VHVI-415]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

