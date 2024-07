The dissertation deals with a central inequality of non-linear potential theory, the Hardy inequality. It states that the non-linear energy functional can be estimated from below by a pth power of a weighted p-norm, p>1. The energy functional consists of a divergence part and an arbitrary potential part. Locally summable infinite graphs were chosen as the underlying space. Previous publications on Hardy inequalities on graphs have mainly considered the special case p=2, or locally finite graphs without a potential part. Two fundamental questions now arise quite naturally: For which graphs is there a Hardy inequality at all? And, if it exists, is there a way to obtain an optimal weight? Answers to these questions are given in Theorem 10.1 and Theorem 12.1. Theorem 10.1 gives a number of characterizations; among others, there is a Hardy inequality on a graph if and only if there is a Green's function. Theorem 12.1 gives an explicit formula to compute optimal Hardy weights for locally finite graphs under some additional technical

The dissertation deals with a central inequality of non-linear potential theory, the Hardy inequality. It states that the non-linear energy functional can be estimated from below by a pth power of a weighted p-norm, p>1. The energy functional consists of a divergence part and an arbitrary potential part. Locally summable infinite graphs were chosen as the underlying space. Previous publications on Hardy inequalities on graphs have mainly considered the special case p=2, or locally finite graphs without a potential part. Two fundamental questions now arise quite naturally: For which graphs is there a Hardy inequality at all? And, if it exists, is there a way to obtain an optimal weight? Answers to these questions are given in Theorem 10.1 and Theorem 12.1. Theorem 10.1 gives a number of characterizations; among others, there is a Hardy inequality on a graph if and only if there is a Green's function. Theorem 12.1 gives an explicit formula to compute optimal Hardy weights for locally finite graphs under some additional technical assumptions. Examples show that Green's functions are good candidates to be used in the formula. Emphasis is also placed on illustrating the theory with examples. The focus is on natural numbers, Euclidean lattices, trees and star graphs. Finally, a non-linear version of the Heisenberg uncertainty principle and a Rellich inequality are derived from the Hardy inequality.

