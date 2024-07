Resolving the evolutionary history of two hippotragin antelopes using archival and ancient DNA

African antelopes are iconic but surprisingly understudied in terms of their genetics, especially when it comes to their evolutionary history and genetic diversity. The age of genomics provides an opportunity to investigate evolution using whole nuclear genomes. Decreasing sequencing costs enable the recovery of multiple loci per genome, giving more power to single specimen analyses and providing higher resolution insights into species and populations that can help guide conservation efforts. This age of genomics has only recently begun for African antelopes. Many African bovids have a declining population trend and hence, are often endangered. Consequently, contemporary samples from the wild are often hard to collect. In these cases, ex situ samples from contemporary captive populations or in the form of archival or ancient DNA (aDNA) from historical museum or archaeological/paleontological specimens present a great research opportunity with the latter two even offering a window to information about the past. However, the recovery of

African antelopes are iconic but surprisingly understudied in terms of their genetics, especially when it comes to their evolutionary history and genetic diversity. The age of genomics provides an opportunity to investigate evolution using whole nuclear genomes. Decreasing sequencing costs enable the recovery of multiple loci per genome, giving more power to single specimen analyses and providing higher resolution insights into species and populations that can help guide conservation efforts. This age of genomics has only recently begun for African antelopes. Many African bovids have a declining population trend and hence, are often endangered. Consequently, contemporary samples from the wild are often hard to collect. In these cases, ex situ samples from contemporary captive populations or in the form of archival or ancient DNA (aDNA) from historical museum or archaeological/paleontological specimens present a great research opportunity with the latter two even offering a window to information about the past. However, the recovery of aDNA is still considered challenging from regions with prevailing climatic conditions that are deemed adverse for DNA preservation like the African continent. This raises the question if DNA recovery from fossils as old as the early Holocene from these regions is possible. This thesis focuses on investigating the evolutionary history and genetic diversity of two species: the addax (Addax nasomaculatus) and the blue antelope (Hippotragus leucophaeus). The addax is critically endangered and might even already be extinct in the wild, while the blue antelope became extinct ~1800 AD, becoming the first extinct large African mammal species in historical times. Together, the addax and the blue antelope can inform us about current and past extinction events and the knowledge gained can help guide conservation efforts of threatened species. The three studies used ex situ samples and present the first nuclear whole genome data for both species. The addax study used historical museum specimens and a contemporary sample from a captive population. The two studies on the blue antelope used mainly historical museum specimens but also fossils, and resulted in the recovery of the oldest paleogenome from Africa at that time. The aim of the first study was to assess the genetic diversity and the evolutionary history of the addax. It found that the historical wild addax population showed only limited phylogeographic structuring, indicating that the addax was a highly mobile and panmictic population and suggesting that the current European captive population might be missing the majority of the historical mitochondrial diversity. It also found the nuclear and mitochondrial diversity in the addax to be rather low compared to other wild ungulate species. Suggestions on how to best save the remaining genetic diversity are presented. The European zoo population was shown to exhibit no or only minor levels of inbreeding, indicating good prospects for the restoration of the species in the wild. The trajectory of the addax’s effective population size indicated a major bottleneck in the late Pleistocene and a low effective population size well before recent human impact led to the species being critically endangered today. The second study set out to investigate the identities of historical blue antelope specimens using aDNA techniques. Results showed that six out of ten investigated specimens were misidentified, demonstrating the blue antelope to be one of the scarcest mammal species in historical natural history collections, with almost no bone reference material. The preliminary analysis of the mitochondrial genomes suggested a low diversity and hence low population size at the time of the European colonization of southern Africa. Study three presents the results of the analyses of two blue antelope nuclear genomes, one ~200 years old and another dating to the early Holocene, 9,800–9,300 cal years BP. A fossil-calibrated phylogeny dated the divergence time of the three historically extant Hippotragus species to ~2.86 Ma and demonstrated the blue and the sable antelope (H. niger) to be sister species. In addition, ancient gene flow from the roan (H. equinus) into the blue antelope was detected. A comparison with the roan and the sable antelope indicated that the blue antelope had a much lower nuclear diversity, suggesting a low population size since at least the early Holocene. This concurs with findings from the fossil record that show a considerable decline in abundance after the Pleistocene–Holocene transition. Moreover, it suggests that the blue antelope persisted throughout the Holocene regardless of a low population size, indicating that human impact in the colonial era was a major factor in the blue antelope’s extinction. This thesis uses aDNA analyses to provide deeper insights into the evolutionary history and genetic diversity of the addax and the blue antelope. Human impact likely was the main driver of extinction in the blue antelope, and is likely the main factor threatening the addax today. This thesis demonstrates the value of ex situ samples for science and conservation, and suggests to include genetic data for conservation assessments of species. It further demonstrates the beneficial use of aDNA for the taxonomic identification of historically important specimens in natural history collections. Finally, the successful retrieval of a paleogenome from the early Holocene of Africa using shotgun sequencing shows that DNA retrieval from samples of that age is possible from regions generally deemed unfavorable for DNA preservation, opening up new research opportunities. All three studies enhance our knowledge of African antelopes, contributing to the general understanding of African large mammal evolution and to the conservation of these and similarly threatened species.

