Constraining neutron-star matter with microscopic and macroscopic collisions

Sabrina Huth, Peter Tsun Ho Pang, Ingo Tews, Tim Dietrich, Arnaud Le Fèvre, Achim Schwenk, Wolfgang Trautmann, Kshitij Agarwal, Mattia Bulla, Michael W. Coughlin, Chris Van den Broeck
- Interpreting high-energy, astrophysical phenomena, such as supernova explosions or neutron-star collisions, requires a robust understanding of matter at supranuclear densities. However, our knowledge about dense matter explored in the cores of neutron stars remains limited. Fortunately, dense matter is not probed only in astrophysical observations, but also in terrestrial heavy-ion collision experiments. Here we use Bayesian inference to combine data from astrophysical multi-messenger observations of neutron stars(1-9) and from heavy-ion collisions of gold nuclei at relativistic energies(10,11) with microscopic nuclear theory calculations(12-17) to improve our understanding of dense matter. We find that the inclusion of heavy-ion collision data indicates an increase in the pressure in dense matter relative to previous analyses, shifting neutron-star radii towards larger values, consistent with recent observations by the Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer mission(5-8,18). Our findings show that constraints from heavy-ionInterpreting high-energy, astrophysical phenomena, such as supernova explosions or neutron-star collisions, requires a robust understanding of matter at supranuclear densities. However, our knowledge about dense matter explored in the cores of neutron stars remains limited. Fortunately, dense matter is not probed only in astrophysical observations, but also in terrestrial heavy-ion collision experiments. Here we use Bayesian inference to combine data from astrophysical multi-messenger observations of neutron stars(1-9) and from heavy-ion collisions of gold nuclei at relativistic energies(10,11) with microscopic nuclear theory calculations(12-17) to improve our understanding of dense matter. We find that the inclusion of heavy-ion collision data indicates an increase in the pressure in dense matter relative to previous analyses, shifting neutron-star radii towards larger values, consistent with recent observations by the Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer mission(5-8,18). Our findings show that constraints from heavy-ion collision experiments show a remarkable consistency with multi-messenger observations and provide complementary information on nuclear matter at intermediate densities. This work combines nuclear theory, nuclear experiment and astrophysical observations, and shows how joint analyses can shed light on the properties of neutron-rich supranuclear matter over the density range probed in neutron stars.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Sabrina HuthORCiDGND, Peter Tsun Ho PangORCiD, Ingo TewsORCiDGND, Tim DietrichORCiDGND, Arnaud Le FèvreORCiD, Achim SchwenkORCiD, Wolfgang Trautmann, Kshitij AgarwalORCiD, Mattia BullaORCiDGND, Michael W. CoughlinORCiD, Chris Van den BroeckORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04750-w
|ISSN:
|0028-0836
|ISSN:
|1476-4687
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35676430
|Title of parent work (English):
|Nature : the international weekly journal of science
|Publisher:
|Nature Publ. Group
|Place of publishing:
|London [u.a.]
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/06/08
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/07/12
|Volume:
|606
|Issue:
|7913
|Number of pages:
|20
|First page:
|276
|Last Page:
|295
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation); [279384907 - SFB 1245]; research programme of the Netherlands; Organization for Scientific Research (NWO); US Department of Energy,; Office of Science, Office of Nuclear Physics [DE-AC52-06NA25396];; Laboratory Directed Research and Development programme of Los Alamos; National Laboratory [20190617PRD1, 20190021DR]; US Department of Energy,; Office of Science, Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research,; Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) programme; Max; Planck Society; Swedish Research Council [2020-03330]; National Science; Foundation [PHY-2010970, OAC-2117997]; Bundesministerium fur Bildung und; Forschung (BMBF, German Federal Ministry of Education and Research); [05P19VTFC1]; Helmholtz Graduate School for Hadron and Ion Research; (HGS-HIRe); national supercomputer Hawk at the High Performance; Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) [44189]; SuperMUC-NG at Leibniz; Supercomputing Centre Munich [pn29ba]; US Department of Energy National; Nuclear Security Administration [89233218CNA000001]; National Energy; Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) - US Department of Energy,; Office of Science [DE-AC02-05CH11231]; US National Science Foundation;; French Centre National de Recherche Scientifique (CNRS); Italian; Istituto Nazionale della Fisica Nucleare (INFN); Dutch Nikhef; IN2P3 -; DSM/CEA; GSI
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International