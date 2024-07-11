Random logic networks
- We investigate dynamical properties of a quantum generalization of classical reversible Boolean networks. The state of each node is encoded as a single qubit, and classical Boolean logic operations are supplemented by controlled bit-flip and Hadamard operations. We consider synchronous updating schemes in which each qubit is updated at each step based on stored values of the qubits from the previous step. We investigate the periodic or quasiperiodic behavior of quantum networks, and we analyze the propagation of single site perturbations through the quantum networks with input degree one. A nonclassical mechanism for perturbation propagation leads to substantially different evolution of the Hamming distance between the original and perturbed states.
|Author details:
|Lucas KlugeORCiD, Joshua E. S. SocolarORCiD, Eckehard SchöllORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.104.064308
|ISSN:
|2470-0045
|ISSN:
|2470-0053
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35030848
|Title of parent work (English):
|Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
|Subtitle (English):
|from classical Boolean to quantum dynamics
|Publisher:
|American Physical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Woodbury, NY
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/07/11
|Volume:
|104
|Issue:
|6
|Article number:
|064308
|Number of pages:
|10
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemein-schaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [163436311-SFB 910, 440145547, 308748074]; DAADDeutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD)European Commission
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert