Random logic networks

  • We investigate dynamical properties of a quantum generalization of classical reversible Boolean networks. The state of each node is encoded as a single qubit, and classical Boolean logic operations are supplemented by controlled bit-flip and Hadamard operations. We consider synchronous updating schemes in which each qubit is updated at each step based on stored values of the qubits from the previous step. We investigate the periodic or quasiperiodic behavior of quantum networks, and we analyze the propagation of single site perturbations through the quantum networks with input degree one. A nonclassical mechanism for perturbation propagation leads to substantially different evolution of the Hamming distance between the original and perturbed states.

Metadaten
Author details:Lucas KlugeORCiD, Joshua E. S. SocolarORCiD, Eckehard SchöllORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.104.064308
ISSN:2470-0045
ISSN:2470-0053
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35030848
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Subtitle (English):from classical Boolean to quantum dynamics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:Woodbury, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/07/11
Volume:104
Issue:6
Article number:064308
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemein-schaft (DFG, German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [163436311-SFB 910, 440145547, 308748074]; DAADDeutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD)European Commission
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

