  • This paper examines the context dependency of attitudes toward maternal employment. We test three sets of factors that may affect these attitudes—economic benefits, normative obligations, and child-related consequences—by analyzing data from a unique survey experimental design implemented in a large-scale household panel survey in Germany (17,388 observations from 3,494 respondents). Our results show that the economic benefits associated with maternal employment are the most important predictor of attitudes supporting maternal employment. Moreover, we find that attitudes toward maternal employment vary by individual, household, and contextual characteristics (in particular, childcare quality). We interpret this variation as an indication that negative attitudes toward maternal employment do not necessarily reflect gender essentialism; rather, gender role attitudes are contingent upon the frames individuals have in mind.

Author details:Corinna Frodermann, Lena HippORCiDGND, Mareike Bünning
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/08912432241252601
ISSN:0891-2432
ISSN:1552-3977
Title of parent work (English):Gender & society
Subtitle (English):evidence from a survey experiment on attitudes toward maternal employment across contexts in Germany
Publisher:Sage
Place of publishing:Thousand Oaks
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/05/16
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/07/11
Tag:factorial survey design; gender norms; gender role attitudes; maternal employment; survey experiments; work and family
Volume:38
Issue:3
Number of pages:30
First page:436
Last Page:465
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Soziologie
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

