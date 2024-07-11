Out-of-equilibrium optomechanical resonance self-excitation

The fundamental sensitivity limit of atomic force microscopy is strongly correlated to the thermal noise of cantilever oscillation. A method to suppress this unwanted noise is to reduce the bandwidth of the measurement, but this approach is limited by the speed of the measurement and the width of the cantilever resonance, commonly defined through the quality factor Q. However, it has been shown that optomechanical resonances in interferometers might affect cantilever oscillations resulting in an effective quality factor Q(eff). When the laser power is sufficiently increased cantilever oscillations might even reach the regime of self-oscillation. In this self-oscillation state, the noise of the system is partially determined by the interaction with laser light far from equilibrium. Here, we show and discuss how tuning of laser power leads to nonlinear optomechanical effects that can dramatically increase the effective quality factor of the cantilever leading to out-of-equilibrium noise. We model the effects using a fourth order

The fundamental sensitivity limit of atomic force microscopy is strongly correlated to the thermal noise of cantilever oscillation. A method to suppress this unwanted noise is to reduce the bandwidth of the measurement, but this approach is limited by the speed of the measurement and the width of the cantilever resonance, commonly defined through the quality factor Q. However, it has been shown that optomechanical resonances in interferometers might affect cantilever oscillations resulting in an effective quality factor Q(eff). When the laser power is sufficiently increased cantilever oscillations might even reach the regime of self-oscillation. In this self-oscillation state, the noise of the system is partially determined by the interaction with laser light far from equilibrium. Here, we show and discuss how tuning of laser power leads to nonlinear optomechanical effects that can dramatically increase the effective quality factor of the cantilever leading to out-of-equilibrium noise. We model the effects using a fourth order nonlinearity of the damping coefficient. Published under an exclusive license by AIP Publishing.

