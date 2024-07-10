Towards a digital twin of the Earth system: Geo-Soft-CoRe, a geoscientific software & code repository

Irene DeFelipe, Juan Alcalde, Eldar Baykiev, Isabel Bernal, Kittiphon Boonma, Ramon Carbonell, Stephanie Flude, Arnau Folch, Javier Fullea, Daniel García-Castellanos, Adelina Geyer, Santiago Giralt, Armand Hernández, Ivone Jiménez-Munt, Ajay Kumar, Maria-Gema Llorens, Joan Martí, Cecilia Molina, Andrés Olivar-Castaño, Andrew Parnell, Martin Schimmel, Montserrat Torné, Sergi Ventosa
- The immense advances in computer power achieved in the last decades have had a significant impact in Earth science, providing valuable research outputs that allow the simulation of complex natural processes and systems, and generating improved forecasts. The development and implementation of innovative geoscientific software is currently evolving towards a sustainable and efficient development by integrating models of different aspects of the Earth system. This will set the foundation for a future digital twin of the Earth. The codification and update of this software require great effort from research groups and therefore, it needs to be preserved for its reuse by future generations of geoscientists. Here, we report on Geo-Soft-CoRe, a Geoscientific Software & Code Repository, hosted at the archive DIGITAL.CSIC. This is an open source, multidisciplinary and multiscale collection of software and code developed to analyze different aspects of the Earth system, encompassing tools to: 1) analyze climate variability; 2) assess hazards,The immense advances in computer power achieved in the last decades have had a significant impact in Earth science, providing valuable research outputs that allow the simulation of complex natural processes and systems, and generating improved forecasts. The development and implementation of innovative geoscientific software is currently evolving towards a sustainable and efficient development by integrating models of different aspects of the Earth system. This will set the foundation for a future digital twin of the Earth. The codification and update of this software require great effort from research groups and therefore, it needs to be preserved for its reuse by future generations of geoscientists. Here, we report on Geo-Soft-CoRe, a Geoscientific Software & Code Repository, hosted at the archive DIGITAL.CSIC. This is an open source, multidisciplinary and multiscale collection of software and code developed to analyze different aspects of the Earth system, encompassing tools to: 1) analyze climate variability; 2) assess hazards, and 3) characterize the structure and dynamics of the solid Earth. Due to the broad range of applications of these software packages, this collection is useful not only for basic research in Earth science, but also for applied research and educational purposes, reducing the gap between the geosciences and the society. By providing each software and code with a permanent identifier (DOI), we ensure its self-sustainability and accomplish the FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable) principles. Therefore, we aim for a more transparent science, transferring knowledge in an easier way to the geoscience community, and encouraging an integrated use of computational infrastructure.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Irene DeFelipeORCiD, Juan AlcaldeORCiD, Eldar Baykiev, Isabel Bernal, Kittiphon Boonma, Ramon Carbonell, Stephanie Flude, Arnau Folch, Javier Fullea, Daniel García-Castellanos, Adelina Geyer, Santiago Giralt, Armand Hernández, Ivone Jiménez-Munt, Ajay Kumar, Maria-Gema Llorens, Joan Martí, Cecilia Molina, Andrés Olivar-CastañoORCiD, Andrew Parnell, Martin Schimmel, Montserrat Torné, Sergi Ventosa
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3389/feart.2022.828005
|ISSN:
|2296-6463
|Title of parent work (English):
|Frontiers in earth science
|Publisher:
|Frontiers Media
|Place of publishing:
|Lausanne
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/04/26
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/07/10
|Tag:
|code; digital twin; global change; hazards; software; solid earth
|Volume:
|10
|Article number:
|828005
|Number of pages:
|20
|Funding institution:
|Project EPOS [IP 676564, SP 871121, SERA 730900]; GeoCAM (Spanish; Government) [PGC2018-095154-B-I00]; Center of Excellence for Exascale in; Solid Earth (ChEESE) [823844]; FEDER-Junta de Castilla y Leon; Postdoctoral contract [SA0084P20]; Spanish Ministry of Science and; Innovation - MCIN/AEI [IJC 2018-036074-I, IJC 2018-036826-I]; Ramon y; Cajal contract [RYC 2020-029253-I]; Spanish Ministry of Science and; Innovation [RTI 2018-095594-B-I00, PGC 2018-095154-B-100,; 2018-T1/AMB/11493]; Generalitat de Catalunya (AGAUR); [PID2020-114854GB-C22]; Science Foundation Ireland Career Development; Award - Irish Government [2017SGR1022]; investigator award - Irish; Government [17/CDA/4695]; Marine Research Programme - Irish Government;; European Regional Development Fund [16/IA/4520]; European Union; [PBA/CC/18/01]; SFI Centre for Research Training in Foundations of Data; Science [818144]; SFI Research Centre award I-Form [18/CRT/6049]; SFI; Research Centre award Insight [16/RC/3872]; Spanish research project; PaleoModes [12/RC/2289_P2]; Atraccion de Talento senior fellowship -; Comunidad Autonoma de Madrid (Spain) [CGL2016-75281-C2-1-R]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International