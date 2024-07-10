Schließen

Dihydroceramide- and ceramide-profiling provides insights into human cardiometabolic disease etiology

  • Metabolic alterations precede cardiometabolic disease onset. Here we present ceramide- and dihydroceramide-profiling data from a nested case-cohort (type 2 diabetes [T2D, n = 775]; cardiovascular disease [CVD, n = 551]; random subcohort [n = 1137]) in the prospective EPIC-Potsdam study. We apply the novel NetCoupler-algorithm to link a data-driven (dihydro)ceramide network to T2D and CVD risk. Controlling for confounding by other (dihydro)ceramides, ceramides C18:0 and C22:0 and dihydroceramides C20:0 and C22:2 are associated with higher and ceramide C20:0 and dihydroceramide C26:1 with lower T2D risk. Ceramide C16:0 and dihydroceramide C22:2 are associated with higher CVD risk. Genome-wide association studies and Mendelian randomization analyses support a role of ceramide C22:0 in T2D etiology. Our results also suggest that (dh)ceramides partly mediate the putative adverse effect of high red meat consumption and benefits of coffee consumption on T2D risk. Thus, (dihydro)ceramides may play a critical role in linking geneticMetabolic alterations precede cardiometabolic disease onset. Here we present ceramide- and dihydroceramide-profiling data from a nested case-cohort (type 2 diabetes [T2D, n = 775]; cardiovascular disease [CVD, n = 551]; random subcohort [n = 1137]) in the prospective EPIC-Potsdam study. We apply the novel NetCoupler-algorithm to link a data-driven (dihydro)ceramide network to T2D and CVD risk. Controlling for confounding by other (dihydro)ceramides, ceramides C18:0 and C22:0 and dihydroceramides C20:0 and C22:2 are associated with higher and ceramide C20:0 and dihydroceramide C26:1 with lower T2D risk. Ceramide C16:0 and dihydroceramide C22:2 are associated with higher CVD risk. Genome-wide association studies and Mendelian randomization analyses support a role of ceramide C22:0 in T2D etiology. Our results also suggest that (dh)ceramides partly mediate the putative adverse effect of high red meat consumption and benefits of coffee consumption on T2D risk. Thus, (dihydro)ceramides may play a critical role in linking genetic predisposition and dietary habits to cardiometabolic disease risk.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Clemens WittenbecherORCiD, Rafael CuadratORCiD, Luke JohnstonORCiD, Fabian EichelmannORCiD, Susanne JägerORCiD, Olga Kuxhaus, Marcela Prada, Fabiola M. Del Greco, Andrew A. HicksORCiD, Per HoffmanORCiD, Jan Krumsiek, Frank B. Hu, Matthias B. SchulzeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28496-1
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35177612
Title of parent work (English):Nature communications
Publisher:Nature Research
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/10
Volume:13
Article number:936
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research [82DZD00302]; State of; Brandenburg [82DZD00302]; European Commission; German Federal Ministry; of Education and Research within the Joint Programming Initiative A; Healthy Diet for a Healthy Life, as part of the ERAHDHL [01EA1704];; German Research Foundation's (DFG) [WI5132/1-1]; Danish Diabetes Academy; Postdoctoral Fellowship
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

