Digitalization is a key component of current administrative reforms. Despite its high importance and long-standing efforts, the balance of administrative digitalization in Germany remains ambivalent. This study investigates the influencing factors on the implementation of digitalization projects in public administration, with a special focus on the role of top management support. This study focuses on three successful digitalization projects from the German Online Access Act (OZG) and analyzes, using problem-centered expert interviews, the influencing factors on the implementation of OZG projects and the role of management in this process. The analysis is theoretically grounded and based on the approach of bounded rationality and the economic theory of bureaucracy. The results suggest that the identified influencing factors affect the reusability and maturity level of administrative services differently and can be interpreted as consequences of bounded rationality in the human problem-solving process. Managers influence the bounded

Digitalization is a key component of current administrative reforms. Despite its high importance and long-standing efforts, the balance of administrative digitalization in Germany remains ambivalent. This study investigates the influencing factors on the implementation of digitalization projects in public administration, with a special focus on the role of top management support. This study focuses on three successful digitalization projects from the German Online Access Act (OZG) and analyzes, using problem-centered expert interviews, the influencing factors on the implementation of OZG projects and the role of management in this process. The analysis is theoretically grounded and based on the approach of bounded rationality and the economic theory of bureaucracy. The results suggest that the identified influencing factors affect the reusability and maturity level of administrative services differently and can be interpreted as consequences of bounded rationality in the human problem-solving process. Managers influence the bounded rationality of operational actors by implementing appropriate strategies in the support of their implementation tasks. This includes providing resources, contributing their expertise, making information accessible, changing decision-making pathways, and contributing to conflict resolution. The study provides valuable insights into actual management practices and derives recommendations for the implementation of public digitalization projects and the management of public administrations. This study makes an important contribution to understanding the influence of management in digitalization. It also underscores the need for further research in this area to better understand the practices and challenges of administrative digitalization and to effectively address them.

…