Essays on the macroeconomics of climate change and policy

Metadaten
Author details:Alkis Blanz
Reviewer(s):Ottmar EdenhoferORCiDGND
Supervisor(s):Maik Heinemann, Matthias Kalkuhl
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2024
Publication year:2024
Date of final exam:2024/04/16
Release date:2024/07/10
Number of pages:166
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

