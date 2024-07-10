Schließen

Urban pollution: a global perspective

  • We use worldwide gridded satellite data to analyse how population size and density affect urban PM 2.5 pollution. We find that more populated and denser grid cells are more exposed to pollution. However, across urban areas, exposure increases with cities’ population size but decreases with density. Moreover, the population effect is driven mostly by population commuting to core cities rather than the core city population itself. We analyse heterogeneity by geography and income levels. A counterfactual simulation shows that exposure could fall by up to 40% if population size were equalized across all cities within countries, but the relocation of population from large to small cities that maximizes welfare would be small.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Rainald BorckORCiDGND, Philipp SchrauthORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jeem.2024.103013
ISSN:0095-0696
Title of parent work (English):Journal of environmental economics and management
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/06/04
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/07/10
Volume:126
Article number:103013
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.