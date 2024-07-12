The automotive industry is a prime example of digital technologies reshaping mobility. Connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) trends lead to new emerging players that threaten existing industrial-aged companies. To respond, incumbents need to bridge the gap between contrasting product architecture and organizational principles in the physical and digital realms. Over-the-air (OTA) technology, that enables seamless software updates and on-demand feature additions for customers, is an example of CASE-driven digital product innovation. Through an extensive longitudinal case study of an OTA initiative by an industrial- aged automaker, this dissertation explores how incumbents accomplish digital product innovation. Building on modularity, liminality, and the mirroring hypothesis, it presents a process model that explains the triggers, mechanisms, and outcomes of this process. In contrast to the literature, the findings emphasize the primacy of addressing product architecture challenges over organizational ones and highlight the

The automotive industry is a prime example of digital technologies reshaping mobility. Connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) trends lead to new emerging players that threaten existing industrial-aged companies. To respond, incumbents need to bridge the gap between contrasting product architecture and organizational principles in the physical and digital realms. Over-the-air (OTA) technology, that enables seamless software updates and on-demand feature additions for customers, is an example of CASE-driven digital product innovation. Through an extensive longitudinal case study of an OTA initiative by an industrial- aged automaker, this dissertation explores how incumbents accomplish digital product innovation. Building on modularity, liminality, and the mirroring hypothesis, it presents a process model that explains the triggers, mechanisms, and outcomes of this process. In contrast to the literature, the findings emphasize the primacy of addressing product architecture challenges over organizational ones and highlight the managerial implications for success.

