The automotive industry is a prime example of digital technologies reshaping mobility. Connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) trends lead to new emerging players that threaten existing industrial-aged companies. To respond, incumbents need to bridge the gap between contrasting product architecture and organizational principles in the physical and digital realms. Over-the-air (OTA) technology, that enables seamless software updates and on-demand feature additions for customers, is an example of CASE-driven digital product innovation. Through an extensive longitudinal case study of an OTA initiative by an industrial- aged automaker, this dissertation explores how incumbents accomplish digital product innovation. Building on modularity, liminality, and the mirroring hypothesis, it presents a process model that explains the triggers, mechanisms, and outcomes of this process. In contrast to the literature, the findings emphasize the primacy of addressing product architecture challenges over organizational ones and highlight the managerial implications for success.
Die Entwicklung neuer digitaler Produktinnovation erfordert in etablierten Industrieunternehmen die Integration von digitalen und physischen Elementen. Dies ist besonders in der Automobilindustrie sichtbar, wo der Trend zu vernetzter, autonomer, gemeinsam genutzter und elektrischer Mobilität zu einem neuen Wettbewerb führt, welcher etablierte Marktteilnehmer bedroht. Diese müssen lernen wie die Integration von gegensätzlichen Produktarchitekturen und Organisationsprinzipien aus der digitalen und physischen Produktentwicklung funktioniert. Die vorliegende Dissertation widmet sich diesem Problem. Basierend auf einer Fallstudie einer digitalen Produktinnovationsinitiative eines Premiummobilitätsanbieters rund um die Integration von Over-the-Air-Technologie für Software-Updates liefert sie wichtige Erkenntnisse. Erstens, etablierte Organisationen müssen Ihre Produktarchitektur befähigen, um verschiedene Produktarchitekturprinzipien in Einklang zu bringen. Zweitens, verschiedene Produktentwicklungsprozesse pro Produktebene müssen aufeinander abgestimmt werden. Drittens, die Organisationsstruktur muss erweitert werden, um die verschiedenen Produktebenen abzubilden. Darüber hinaus müssen auch Ressourcenallokationsprozesse auf die Entwicklungsprozesse abgestimmt werden. Basierend auf diesen Erkenntnissen und mit der bestehenden Fachliteratur wird in der Dissertation ein Prozessmodell entwickelt, welches erklären soll, wie etablierte Industrieunternehmen digitale Produktinnovation erreichen. Kernauslöser sind externer Marktdruck sowie existierende Architekturprinzipien. Wechselseitige Mechanismen wie die Befähigung der Produktarchitektur, die Erweiterung der Organisationstruktur, die Anpassung der Produktentwicklungsprozesse und die Anpassung der Ressourcenallokationsprozesse erklären den Prozess welcher in einer neuen Produktarchitektur sowie einer erweiterten Organisationsstruktur mündet. Der Forschungsbeitrag der Arbeit liegt im Bereich der digitalen Produktinnovation. Sie verlagert den Forschungsfokus auf Fragen der Produktarchitektur und verbindet diese durch Konzepte der Modularität mit organisatorischen Fragestellungen. Für die Praxis ergeben sich vier Hebel die Entscheidungsträger/innen nutzen können, um die Fähigkeiten zur digitalen Produktinnovation zu stärken.
|Thomas HaskampORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-646954
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-64695
|how industrial-aged companies accomplish digital product innovation
|wie etablierte Industrieunternehmen digitale Produktinnovationen erreichen
|Falk UebernickelORCiDGND, Martin MockerGND, Fredrik SvahnORCiD
|Falk Uebernickel
|Doctoral Thesis
|English
|2024
|2024
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2024/04/18
|2024/07/12
|digital innovation; digitale Innovation; digitale Produktinnovation; digitale Transformation
digital product innovation; digital transformation
|IX, 148
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International