Schließen

Martensitic fcc-hcp transformation pathway in solid krypton and xenon and its effect on their equations of state

  • The martensitic transformation is a fundamental physical phenomenon at the origin of important industrial applications. However, the underlying microscopic mechanism, which is of critical importance to explain the outstanding mechanical properties of martensitic materials, is still not fully understood. This is because for most martensitic materials the transformation is a fast process that makes in situ studies extremely challenging. Noble solids krypton and xenon undergo a progressive pressure-induced face-centered cubic (fcc) to hexagonal close-packed (hcp) martensitic transition with a very wide coexistence domain. Here, we took advantage of this unique feature to study the detailed transformation progress at the atomic level by employing in situ x-ray diffraction and absorption spectroscopy. We evidenced a four-stage pathway and suggest that the lattice mismatch between the fcc and hcp forms plays a key role in the generation of strain. We also determined precisely the effect of the transformation on the compression behavior ofThe martensitic transformation is a fundamental physical phenomenon at the origin of important industrial applications. However, the underlying microscopic mechanism, which is of critical importance to explain the outstanding mechanical properties of martensitic materials, is still not fully understood. This is because for most martensitic materials the transformation is a fast process that makes in situ studies extremely challenging. Noble solids krypton and xenon undergo a progressive pressure-induced face-centered cubic (fcc) to hexagonal close-packed (hcp) martensitic transition with a very wide coexistence domain. Here, we took advantage of this unique feature to study the detailed transformation progress at the atomic level by employing in situ x-ray diffraction and absorption spectroscopy. We evidenced a four-stage pathway and suggest that the lattice mismatch between the fcc and hcp forms plays a key role in the generation of strain. We also determined precisely the effect of the transformation on the compression behavior of these materials.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Angelika D. RosaORCiD, Agnès Dewaele, Gaston GarbarinoORCiD, Volodymyr SvitlykORCiD, Guillaume MorardORCiD, Filippo De Angelis, Marija KrstulovicORCiDGND, Richard Briggs, Tetsuo IrifuneORCiDGND, Olivier Mathon, Mohamed Ali BouhifdORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevB.105.144103
ISSN:2469-9950
ISSN:2469-9969
Title of parent work (English):Physical review / publ. by The American Institute of Physics. B
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/10
Volume:105
Issue:14
Article number:144103
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:U.S. Department of Energy, National Nuclear Security Administration; [DE-AC52-07NA27344]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 910 Geografie, Reisen
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.