Strong Lyman continuum emitting galaxies show intense C IV λ 1550 emission

Using the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph, we have obtained ultraviolet spectra from similar to 1200 to 2000 angstrom of known Lyman continuum (LyC) emitting galaxies at low redshift (z similar to 0.3-0.4) with varying absolute LyC escape fractions ( f(esc) similar to 0.01-0.72). Our observations include in particular the galaxy J1243+4646, which has the highest known LyC escape fraction at low redshift. While all galaxies are known Lyman alpha emitters, we consistently detect an inventory of additional emission lines, including C IV lambda 1550, He II lambda 1640, O III] lambda 1666, and C III] lambda 1909, whose origin is presumably essentially nebular. C IV lambda 1550 emission is detected above 4 sigma in six out of eight galaxies, with equivalent widths of EW(C IV) = 12-15 angstrom for two galaxies, which exceeds the previously reported maximum emission in low-z star-forming galaxies. We detect C IV lambda 1550 emission in all LyC emitters with escape fractions f(esc) > 0.1 and find a tentative increase in the flux ratio C

Using the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph, we have obtained ultraviolet spectra from similar to 1200 to 2000 angstrom of known Lyman continuum (LyC) emitting galaxies at low redshift (z similar to 0.3-0.4) with varying absolute LyC escape fractions ( f(esc) similar to 0.01-0.72). Our observations include in particular the galaxy J1243+4646, which has the highest known LyC escape fraction at low redshift. While all galaxies are known Lyman alpha emitters, we consistently detect an inventory of additional emission lines, including C IV lambda 1550, He II lambda 1640, O III] lambda 1666, and C III] lambda 1909, whose origin is presumably essentially nebular. C IV lambda 1550 emission is detected above 4 sigma in six out of eight galaxies, with equivalent widths of EW(C IV) = 12-15 angstrom for two galaxies, which exceeds the previously reported maximum emission in low-z star-forming galaxies. We detect C IV lambda 1550 emission in all LyC emitters with escape fractions f(esc) > 0.1 and find a tentative increase in the flux ratio C IV lambda 1550 /C III] lambda 1909 with f(esc). Based on the data, we propose a new criterion to select and classify strong leakers (galaxies with f(esc) > 0.1): C IV lambda 1550 /C III] lambda 1909 greater than or similar to 0.75. Finally, we also find He II lambda 1640 emission in all the strong leakers with equivalent widths from 3 to 8 angstrom rest frame. These are among the highest values observed in star-forming galaxies and are primarily due to a high rate of ionizing photon production. The nebular He II lambda 1640 emission of the strong LyC emitters does not require harder ionizing spectra at >54 eV compared to those of typical star-forming galaxies at similarly low metallicity.

…