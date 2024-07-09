Schließen

Effect of plyometric jump training on skeletal muscle hypertrophy in healthy individuals: a systematic review with multilevel meta-analysis

  • Objective: To examine the effect of plyometric jump training on skeletal muscle hypertrophy in healthy individuals. Methods: A systematic literature search was conducted in the databases PubMed, SPORTDiscus, Web of Science, and Cochrane Library up to September 2021. Results: Fifteen studies met the inclusion criteria. The main overall finding (44 effect sizes across 15 clusters median = 2, range = 1-15 effects per cluster) indicated that plyometric jump training had small to moderate effects [standardised mean difference (SMD) = 0.47 (95% CIs = 0.23-0.71); p < 0.001] on skeletal muscle hypertrophy. Subgroup analyses for training experience revealed trivial to large effects in non-athletes [SMD = 0.55 (95% CIs = 0.18-0.93); p = 0.007] and trivial to moderate effects in athletes [SMD = 0.33 (95% CIs = 0.16-0.51); p = 0.001]. Regarding muscle groups, results showed moderate effects for the knee extensors [SMD = 0.72 (95% CIs = 0.66-0.78), p < 0.001] and equivocal effects for the plantar flexors [SMD = 0.65 (95% CIs = -0.25-1.55); p =Objective: To examine the effect of plyometric jump training on skeletal muscle hypertrophy in healthy individuals. Methods: A systematic literature search was conducted in the databases PubMed, SPORTDiscus, Web of Science, and Cochrane Library up to September 2021. Results: Fifteen studies met the inclusion criteria. The main overall finding (44 effect sizes across 15 clusters median = 2, range = 1-15 effects per cluster) indicated that plyometric jump training had small to moderate effects [standardised mean difference (SMD) = 0.47 (95% CIs = 0.23-0.71); p < 0.001] on skeletal muscle hypertrophy. Subgroup analyses for training experience revealed trivial to large effects in non-athletes [SMD = 0.55 (95% CIs = 0.18-0.93); p = 0.007] and trivial to moderate effects in athletes [SMD = 0.33 (95% CIs = 0.16-0.51); p = 0.001]. Regarding muscle groups, results showed moderate effects for the knee extensors [SMD = 0.72 (95% CIs = 0.66-0.78), p < 0.001] and equivocal effects for the plantar flexors [SMD = 0.65 (95% CIs = -0.25-1.55); p = 0.143]. As to the assessment methods of skeletal muscle hypertrophy, findings indicated trivial to small effects for prediction equations [SMD = 0.29 (95% CIs = 0.16-0.42); p < 0.001] and moderate-to-large effects for ultrasound imaging [SMD = 0.74 (95% CIs = 0.59-0.89); p < 0.001]. Meta-regression analysis indicated that the weekly session frequency moderates the effect of plyometric jump training on skeletal muscle hypertrophy, with a higher weekly session frequency inducing larger hypertrophic gains [beta = 0.3233 (95% CIs = 0.2041-0.4425); p < 0.001]. We found no clear evidence that age, sex, total training period, single session duration, or the number of jumps per week moderate the effect of plyometric jump training on skeletal muscle hypertrophy [beta = -0.0133 to 0.0433 (95% CIs = -0.0387 to 0.1215); p = 0.101-0.751]. Conclusion: Plyometric jump training can induce skeletal muscle hypertrophy, regardless of age and sex. There is evidence for relatively larger effects in non-athletes compared with athletes. Further, the weekly session frequency seems to moderate the effect of plyometric jump training on skeletal muscle hypertrophy, whereby more frequent weekly plyometric jump training sessions elicit larger hypertrophic adaptations.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Fabian ArntzORCiDGND, Bessem Mkaouer, Adrian MarkovORCiDGND, Brad Jon Schoenfeld, Jason J. Moran, Rodrigo Ramirez-Campillo, Martin Behrens, Philipp BaumertORCiD, Robert M. Erskine, Lukas HauserORCiD, Helmi ChaabeneORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fphys.2022.888464
ISSN:1664-042X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35832484
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in physiology
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/06/27
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/07/09
Tag:aged; human physical conditioning; muscle growth; muscle strength; muscle tissue; stretch shortening cycle exercise;; youth sports
Volume:13
Article number:888464
Number of pages:17
Funding institution:Open Access Publishing Fund of University of Potsdam, Germany
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

