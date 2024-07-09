Macro and micro structures of pebble-made cometary nuclei reconciled by seasonal evolution

Comets evolve due to sublimation of ices embedded inside porous dust, triggering dust emission (that is, erosion) followed by mass loss, mass redistribution and surface modifications. Surface changes were revealed by the Deep Impact and Stardust NExT missions for comet 9P/Tempel 1 (ref.(1)), and a full inventory of the processes modifying cometary nuclei was provided by Rosetta while it escorted comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko for approximately two years(2-4). Such observations also showed puzzling water-ice-rich spots that stood out as patches optically brighter and spectrally bluer than the average cometary surfaces(5-9). These are up to tens of metres large and indicate macroscopic compositional dishomogeneities apparently in contrast with the structural homogeneity above centimetre scales of pebble-made nuclei(10). Here we show that the occurrence of blue patches determines the seasonal variability of the nucleus colour(4,11,12) and gives insight into the internal structure of comets. We define a new model that links the

