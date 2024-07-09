Stochastic resetting by a random amplitude
- Stochastic resetting, a diffusive process whose amplitude is reset to the origin at random times, is a vividly studied strategy to optimize encounter dynamics, e.g., in chemical reactions. Here we generalize the resetting step by introducing a random resetting amplitude such that the diffusing particle may be only partially reset towards the trajectory origin or even overshoot the origin in a resetting step. We introduce different scenarios for the random-amplitude stochastic resetting process and discuss the resulting dynamics. Direct applications are geophysical layering (stratigraphy) and population dynamics or financial markets, as well as generic search processes.
