Hydromechanical analysis of the second hydraulic stimulation in well PX-1 at the Pohang fractured geothermal reservoir, South Korea

Metadaten
|Author details:
|Márton Pál FarkasORCiDGND, Hannes HofmannORCiD, Günter ZimmermannGND, Arno ZangORCiDGND, Falko BethmannGND, Peter Meier, Mark Cottrell, Neal Josephson
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.geothermics.2020.101990
|ISSN:
|0375-6505
|ISSN:
|1879-3576
|Title of parent work (English):
|Geothermics : an international journal of geothermal research and its applications
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam [u.a.]
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/01/01
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/07/09
|Tag:
|Enhanced Geothermal System; FracMan; PX-1; Pohang geothermal reservoir; hydraulic; stimulation
|Volume:
|89
|Article number:
|101990
|Number of pages:
|13
|Funding institution:
|European UnionEuropean Commission [691728]; Helmholtz Association's Initiative and Networking Fund for the Helmholtz Young Investigator Group ARES [VHNG-1516]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International