Hydromechanical analysis of the second hydraulic stimulation in well PX-1 at the Pohang fractured geothermal reservoir, South Korea

  • In this study, we investigate numerically the hydro-mechanical behavior of fractured crystalline rock due to one of the five hydraulic stimulations at the Pohang Enhanced Geothermal site in South Korea. We use the commercial code FracMan (Golder Associates) that enables studying hydro-mechanical coupled processes in fractured media in three dimensions combining the finite element method with a discrete fracture network. The software is used to simulate fluid pressure perturbation at fractures during hydraulic stimulation. Our numerical simulation shows that pressure history matching can be obtained by partitioning the treatment into separate phases. This results in adjusted stress-aperture relationships. The evolution of aperture adjustment implies that the stimulation mechanism could be a combination of hydraulic fracturing and shearing. The simulated extent of the 0.01 MPa overpressure contour at the end of the treatment equals to similar to 180 m around the injection point.

Author details:Márton Pál FarkasORCiDGND, Hannes HofmannORCiD, Günter ZimmermannGND, Arno ZangORCiDGND, Falko BethmannGND, Peter Meier, Mark Cottrell, Neal Josephson
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.geothermics.2020.101990
ISSN:0375-6505
ISSN:1879-3576
Title of parent work (English):Geothermics : an international journal of geothermal research and its applications
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/07/09
Tag:Enhanced Geothermal System; FracMan; PX-1; Pohang geothermal reservoir; hydraulic; stimulation
Volume:89
Article number:101990
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:European UnionEuropean Commission [691728]; Helmholtz Association's Initiative and Networking Fund for the Helmholtz Young Investigator Group ARES [VHNG-1516]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

