Schließen

Cation disorder in zinc-group IV- nitride and oxide nitride semiconductor materials revealed through neutron diffraction

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Zhenyu WangORCiD, Joachim BreternitzORCiDGND, Susan SchorrORCiDGND
ISSN:2053-2733
Title of parent work (English):Acta crystallographica / International Union of Crystallography. Section A, Foundations and advances
Publisher:Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford [u.a.]
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/07/09
Tag:nitride materials; semiconductors; structure-property relationships
Volume:77
Issue:Suppl.
Article number:PS-38-3
Number of pages:1
First page:C1077
Last Page:C1077
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.