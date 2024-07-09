Schließen

Protecting the vulnerable

  • Contemporary pressures of climate change and migration are abetting the spread of (re)emerging infectious diseases (EIDs), including HIV, Ebola and tuberculosis (TB). While the fact remains that any person can become infected, those most affected are vulnerable populations. In Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) these include marginalized groups such as people who sell sex, LGBTI and MSM, but more widely also adolescents. Adolescents and young adults represent a particularly vulnerable group, caught as they are on the cusp between child protections and adult citizenship claims, including to health and educational provisions and protections. Without, or with incomplete claims, members of marginalized and vulnerable communities are excluded from access to provisions and protections of health as part of human security, whether out of apathy, fear or jurisdiction or through (deliberate) neglect. The chapter proceeds through the framework of human security, which puts the security of individuals at the centre of its analysis. This standsContemporary pressures of climate change and migration are abetting the spread of (re)emerging infectious diseases (EIDs), including HIV, Ebola and tuberculosis (TB). While the fact remains that any person can become infected, those most affected are vulnerable populations. In Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) these include marginalized groups such as people who sell sex, LGBTI and MSM, but more widely also adolescents. Adolescents and young adults represent a particularly vulnerable group, caught as they are on the cusp between child protections and adult citizenship claims, including to health and educational provisions and protections. Without, or with incomplete claims, members of marginalized and vulnerable communities are excluded from access to provisions and protections of health as part of human security, whether out of apathy, fear or jurisdiction or through (deliberate) neglect. The chapter proceeds through the framework of human security, which puts the security of individuals at the centre of its analysis. This stands in contrast to the 1990s securitization argument which framed HIV as a threat to state security. This chapter analyzes unique challenges of vulnerable adolescent populations as these relate to HIV prevention and treatment access. In doing so, it pays special heed to the “double vulnerability” of non-citizenship and compromised citizenship among this cohort. By invoking the human security paradigm, this chapter explores HIV interventions as they pertain to and aim to protect vulnerable populations beyond borders.show moreshow less

