Raman spectroscopic quantification of tetrahedral boron in synthetic aluminum-rich tourmaline

  • The Raman spectra of five B-[4]-bearing tourmalines of different composition synthesized at 700 degrees C/4.0 GPa (including first-time synthesis of Na-Li-B-[4]-tourmaline, Ca-Li-B-[4]-tourmaline, and Ca-bearing square-B-[4]-tourmaline) reveal a strong correlation between the tetrahedral boron content and the summed relative intensity of all OH-stretching bands between 3300-3430 cm(-1). The band shift to low wavenumbers is explained by strong O3-H center dot center dot center dot O5 hydrogen bridge bonding. Applying the regression equation to natural B-[4]-bearing tourmaline from the Koralpe (Austria) reproduces the EMPA-derived value perfectly [EMPA: 0.67(12) B-[4] pfu vs. Raman: 0.66(13) B-[4] pfu]. This demonstrates that Raman spectroscopy provides a fast and easy-to-use tool for the quantification of tetrahedral boron in tourmaline. The knowledge of the amount of tetrahedral boron in tourmaline has important implications for the better understanding and modeling of B-isotope fractionation between tourmaline and fluid/melt, widelyThe Raman spectra of five B-[4]-bearing tourmalines of different composition synthesized at 700 degrees C/4.0 GPa (including first-time synthesis of Na-Li-B-[4]-tourmaline, Ca-Li-B-[4]-tourmaline, and Ca-bearing square-B-[4]-tourmaline) reveal a strong correlation between the tetrahedral boron content and the summed relative intensity of all OH-stretching bands between 3300-3430 cm(-1). The band shift to low wavenumbers is explained by strong O3-H center dot center dot center dot O5 hydrogen bridge bonding. Applying the regression equation to natural B-[4]-bearing tourmaline from the Koralpe (Austria) reproduces the EMPA-derived value perfectly [EMPA: 0.67(12) B-[4] pfu vs. Raman: 0.66(13) B-[4] pfu]. This demonstrates that Raman spectroscopy provides a fast and easy-to-use tool for the quantification of tetrahedral boron in tourmaline. The knowledge of the amount of tetrahedral boron in tourmaline has important implications for the better understanding and modeling of B-isotope fractionation between tourmaline and fluid/melt, widely used as a tracer of mass transfer processes.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Martin KutzschbachORCiDGND, Bernd WunderGND, Iris WannhoffORCiD, Franziska Daniela Helena WilkeORCiDGND, Frédéric Couffignal, Alexander RochollORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.2138/am-2021-7758
ISSN:0003-004X
ISSN:1945-3027
Title of parent work (English):American mineralogist : an international journal of earth and planetary materials
Publisher:Mineralogical Society of America
Place of publishing:Washington, DC [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/27
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/07/10
Tag:Beryllium and Boron: Quintessentially Crustal; Lithium; Raman; SIMS; Tourmaline; high pressure; synthesis; tetrahedral boron
Volume:106
Issue:6
Number of pages:11
First page:872
Last Page:882
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [Fr 557/31-1, HE 2015/16-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

