Raman spectroscopic quantification of tetrahedral boron in synthetic aluminum-rich tourmaline

The Raman spectra of five B-[4]-bearing tourmalines of different composition synthesized at 700 degrees C/4.0 GPa (including first-time synthesis of Na-Li-B-[4]-tourmaline, Ca-Li-B-[4]-tourmaline, and Ca-bearing square-B-[4]-tourmaline) reveal a strong correlation between the tetrahedral boron content and the summed relative intensity of all OH-stretching bands between 3300-3430 cm(-1). The band shift to low wavenumbers is explained by strong O3-H center dot center dot center dot O5 hydrogen bridge bonding. Applying the regression equation to natural B-[4]-bearing tourmaline from the Koralpe (Austria) reproduces the EMPA-derived value perfectly [EMPA: 0.67(12) B-[4] pfu vs. Raman: 0.66(13) B-[4] pfu]. This demonstrates that Raman spectroscopy provides a fast and easy-to-use tool for the quantification of tetrahedral boron in tourmaline. The knowledge of the amount of tetrahedral boron in tourmaline has important implications for the better understanding and modeling of B-isotope fractionation between tourmaline and fluid/melt, widely used as a tracer of mass transfer processes.

